Building ballet: Holly Gruver’s Mzansi adventure

Holly Gruver's passion for dance led her to create spaces for artists to nurture performance in Mzansi. This is how she landed in SA.

Holly Gruver’s path into dance, and later into building something of her own, has been shaped over time and across continents, through training, performance and eventually a decision to make South Africa her home.

Originally from the United States, she said she established the WGRUV Dance Company in 2022 with a clear focus and mission to contribute to the local arts industry.

Working out of the Johannesburg Arts Conservatory in Bryanston, the company has positioned itself as both a training ground and a performance platform, offering dancers access to professional facilities and a structured environment, Gruver said.

It’s exciting, because without passionate arts-entrepreneurs, South African culture will be the poorer for it.

How did dance and your love for it, start?

Dance entered my life in primary school through ballet, tap and jazz, but it quickly grew into something more layered. My mother played a major role, organising productions and using dance to uplift inner-city children. Watching that impact, alongside exposure to professional companies and years of intensive training, made it clear that this was not just an interest. Choosing to pursue it professionally became less of a leap and more of an acknowledgement.

Training is intense, right?

Ballet demanded discipline, precision and endurance, often pushing me to physical and mental limits. Contemporary dance initially felt too open-ended, but being introduced to the Graham technique brought structure into that space. It shifted my understanding, showing me that freedom can exist within form, and that boundaries can sharpen rather than restrict expression.

The training years came with doubt and pressure, especially during university. My faith and guidance from mentors helped me stay grounded. Breakthroughs were not dramatic; they came through moments where movement aligned with understanding, or when performance felt lived rather than executed. Over time, those moments built confidence.

What did international performance teach you?

Performing in unfamiliar environments required adaptability while holding onto a sense of self. It reinforced that excellence is tied to presence rather than perfection. The nerves never disappeared, but became part of the process, signalling respect for the work rather than fear of it.

Building ballet in Mzansi, Holly Gruver. Picture Supplied

You moved from dancing to teaching when you became a mom.

The transition into motherhood came quickly and reshaped everything for me. It shifted my priorities and deepened my faith. Dance remained part of my life, but took on a different role during those years. The experience brought personal growth that now informs how I teach and lead.

Tell us about the Johannesburg Arts Conservatory.

The conservatory started as a mobile service where I supported other schools, offering choreography, production support and training. It later developed into a formal institution. My focus was not only on technique, but on developing dancers as individuals who understand their bodies, their craft and their value.

And WGRUV Dance Company?

It came from a long-standing intention to build a space where high standards could exist without compromising wellbeing. I wanted to create an environment where dancers could grow both professionally and personally, with skills that extend beyond the stage.

Building an arts organisation in South Africa has required persistence, belief and a strong support system. Alongside the creative work, there are ongoing challenges around funding, administration and logistics that demand constant attention.

What does South Africa mean to you now?

Despite the distance, South Africa has become home to me through its people, culture and creative energy. Its complexity and depth have shaped me in ways I did not expect, strengthening both my personal and professional direction.

Why is dance so powerful?

Dance communicates without relying on language, allowing people from different backgrounds to connect through shared experience. It reaches beyond explanation, creating something felt rather than interpreted, both for me as a performer and for the audience.

How do you spend your time off?

Time away is about restoring energy for me. I spend time with my family and my church community, do Pilates, and turn to quieter creative outlets like reading, painting and cooking.

What do you look for in dancers today?

I look for commitment and a willingness to learn. Technical skill can be developed, but drive must come from within. More importantly, I want dancers to leave with a sense of purpose and value, understanding that their work carries meaning beyond performance.