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Amapiano star Tracy out of ICU after car accident with Thatohatsi

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

14 April 2026

05:38 pm

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The vocalist says she spent seven days in the ICU.

Lethiwe Tracy Sibiya

Lethiwe Tracy Sibiya. Picture: Instagram/@tracy_vocals

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Amapiano artist Tracy has been discharged from intensive care following a car crash earlier this month.

The accident occurred on the evening of 4 April. Tracy was travelling with fellow artist Thatohatsi, as well as their driver, DJ and road manager.

At the time, management confirmed that those involved had survived the crash.

“We are relieved to share that all individuals are currently in stable condition and receiving the necessary medical attention,” the statement said.

“We are grateful for the swift response from emergency services and the support shown during this time. At this stage, our priority is their health and recovery. We kindly ask for privacy for Thatohatsi and Tracy.”

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Tracy discharged after seven days

In a post on TikTok, Tracy, whose real name is Lethiwe Tracy Sibiya, said she had spent seven days in intensive care.

The video shows her in a hospital bed with visible facial injuries and her arm in a cast.

“Just got out of the ICU after seven days of being in there, and the first thing I see is that my favourite song is out,” she wrote.

“The album is to be released too. I’m forever grateful for the life you chose to spare me, Lord,” she added.

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@tracyvocals01

God is Amazing ❤️#trending #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #tracy

♬ original sound – THUTO 🆘

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