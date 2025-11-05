Musician Chad Saaiman and wife Savanah welcome twins

The couple announced their pregnancy in May this year with a creative post.

Singer and songwriter Chad Saaiman and his wife, Savanah, have announced the arrival of their twin baby girls.

The Cape Town-based musician shared the joyful news on social media this week, revealing that the twins, Stevie and Sunny, were born on 30 October 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Enrico and I are on cloud 10 000 000’: Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert announces pregnancy

Twice the love, twice the joy

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Chad said the girls were born just three minutes apart.

“8:06am Stevie Saaiman, 8:09am Sunny Saaiman. What a beautiful morning and moment it was — from the second we entered the theatre to when we connected our Bluetooth speaker to our curated playlist, the energy and spirit in the room were so special,” he wrote.

The Bang Bang hitmaker said both babies are perfectly healthy.

“There was so much joy that it was almost tangible — the beauty of new life experienced first-hand as God had intended for us. The girls are healthy, and we are blessed.”

Chad and wife’s creative pregnancy reveal

The couple announced their pregnancy in May this year with a creative post showing them seated at an outdoor café, reading a newspaper titled The Baby Times.

The headline read, “SAAIMAN TWINS COMING TO A CRIB NEAR YOU” on one page, and “SAAIMAN TWINS COMING SPRING 2025” on the other.

The mock newspaper also featured a photo of the couple alongside sonogram images of the twins.

The couple have received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Chad and Savanah tied the knot in April 2024.

NOW READ: WATCH: Miss Mexico called ‘dumb’ amid Miss Universe drama as netizens wonder where Miss SA is