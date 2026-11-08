Watch: Elvis weds Durban couple in Las Vegas

Durban couple Marius and Kelly van Huyssteen celebrated 20 years of marriage with an Elvis impersonator, a ceremony beside the...

Durban couple Marius and Kelly van Huyssteen celebrated 20 years of marriage with an Elvis impersonator, a ceremony beside the famous Las Vegas sign and a reception at a dive bar. Their adventure last month included a bus ride in full wedding outfits, applause from strangers and a first dance beside a busy road.

It’s the kind of crazy adventure that’s usually reserved for the movies. The pair lived it in full colour.

Kelly said the adventure was the fulfilment of a dream that began 20 years earlier.

The couple had considered eloping to Las Vegas before their original wedding, but eventually went ahead with a traditional ceremony.

Marius said wedding preparations at the time had become stressful. “When we were preparing for our actual wedding 20 years ago, the pressure starts mounting and the family dynamics, table seating, admin, all the things start creeping up on you,” he said.

“We started joking about maybe we should just elope.” The traditional wedding went ahead, but Vegas never left their minds. They considered renewing their vows there for their 10th anniversary, but their children were young and the trip was too expensive.

Opportunity finally knocked in October when Marius, an environmental consultant, attended a conference in Toronto. Kelly met him in New York before the couple travelled to Las Vegas. Their actual anniversary was on 27 April, but after two decades of waiting, a few extra months hardly mattered.

‘Don’t leave her at the Heartbreak Hotel’

When they finally got to Vegas, it was an eyeopener. Kelly said the number of wedding venues was beyond belief. “You can go to a taco bar and get married. You can literally go and get a taco, eat and do your vows,” she said.

Marius added that across the road from their hotel was a weed dispensary, a shooting range and a wedding chapel. You could tie the knot almost anywhere.

The couple chose the famous Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign rather than a conventional chapel. But getting there became an adventure of its own.

Rather than pay for an Uber, they caught a public bus along Las Vegas Boulevard, with Kelly wearing her wedding dress and veil. This, of course, attracted attention at the hotel and aboard the bus.

“We had people on the bus clapping for us,” Marius said. Strangers congratulated them, while motorists also joined in as the bus stopped along the route and when the two arrived at the sign.

Eloping, 20 years later, in Vegas, with Elvis’ vows. Pictures Supplied Eloping, 20 years later, in Vegas, with Elvis’ vows. Pictures Supplied Moments forever. Picture Supplied Eloping, 20 years later, in Vegas, with Elvis’ vows. Pictures Supplied Streetside first dance. Picture Supplied Eloping, 20 years later, in Vegas, with Elvis’ vows. Pictures Supplied The famous bus ride. Picture Supplied Eloping, 20 years later, in Vegas, with Elvis’ vows. Pictures Supplied Eloping, 20 years later, in Vegas, with Elvis’ vows. Pictures Supplied

Their entertainer, known as Gold Elvis because of his outfit, arrived with music equipment, props and an assistant. Another Elvis impersonator was already there, but for someone else’s ceremony.

“How many Elvis impersonators can you get in one place?” Kelly said. Their ceremony lasted about 20 minutes and included music, wedding vows and a first dance beside the famous landmark.

Marius said the ceremony was more elaborate than expected.

“He opened with a song and then did the Elvis themed wedding vows, like an actual church or wedding service,” he said.

“And then serenaded us for a first dance as well.”

The couple danced while Elvis sang and moved around them. “We did some dips, some twirls with the dance,” Marius said.

He was also encouraged to repeat his vows in character. “I had to promise to never leave her at the Heartbreak Hotel,” Marius said.

“He worked in famous songs by the King into it all. The video sounds quite weird because I’m kind of using an Elvis accent,” he added.

Watch the couple exchange their vows

The two also received plastic flower necklaces, which Kelly said Gold Elvis humorously described as the official flowers of Las Vegas. The ceremony cost about R5 000, with another $40 going to Elvis as a tip. His assistant recorded the occasion on Kelly’s phone, saving them the expense of a photographer.

Afterwards, the couple headed out to a dive bar to celebrate. Kelly said the most memorable part was finally experiencing something they had spoken about for years.

“We’ve dreamed about it and spoken about it for decades,” she said. “It was so special.”