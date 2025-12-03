‘Blood & Water’ star Khosi Ngema welcomes first baby

The actress announced her pregnancy in October this year.

Actress Khosi Ngema and her partner, Marco Benz, have welcomed their first child.

The pair announced Ngema’s pregnancy in October on Instagram, sharing maternity shoot photos.

On Tuesday, Ngema confirmed the arrival of their baby.

“And then we were three,” she captioned a family photo.

Baby shower celebration

Ngema celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower surrounded by family and friends. She shared glimpses of the event on Instagram.

The celebration featured a neutral colour theme, with guests dressed in shades of brown, beige, cream and white, while Ngema wore a white dress.

Engagement announcement

In July, the 25-year-old actress announced her engagement to Benz.

She posted a series of photos and a short video of a romantic proposal, featuring red roses and a heart-shaped sign reading, “Will you marry me?”

“Hellooo I come baack. Lil bit of life lately… Your girl is ENGAGED!! Hello?!!” she wrote.

Ngema reflected on the year, sharing: “This year has been quite reflective and called me to take a lil hermit break to focus on growing and cooking up some stuff.

“It’s been interesting, weird, exciting, at times testing and full of surprises. Some I can’t wait to share! Anyway, how’s the year been for you? Sending kisses!”

