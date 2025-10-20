Nomalanga Shozi to host Miss South Africa 2025 grand finale

The Miss South Africa 2025 Grand Finale will take place on Friday, 25 October, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Media personality Nomalanga Shozi has been announced as the official host of the Miss South Africa 2025 grand finale.

Shozi takes over from Bonang Matheba, who hosted the pageant for the past two years. Matheba first hosted the competition during its 60th anniversary in 2018 and again in 2019.

In a statement on Sunday, the Miss South Africa Organisation said Shozi embodies the brilliance, confidence, and charisma that represent South African excellence.

“We are proud to announce Nomalanga Shozi as the official host of the Miss South Africa 2025 Grand Finale.

“She is a powerhouse of talent,” the organisation said.

Television and radio host Pamela Mtanga has also been announced as Shozi’s co-host.

“Together with Nomalanga Shozi, she’ll bring the perfect blend of energy and elegance to a night celebrating courage, purpose, and transformation.”

Miss South Africa 2023 winner Natasha Joubert will host the AFI Red Carpet alongside Mr Supranational 2024, Dr Fezile Mkhize.

Miss SA grand finale details

The Miss South Africa 2025 grand finale will take place on Friday, 25 October, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The evening will feature live performances from artists including Ciza, Bucie, Makhadzi, Karen Zoid, Lordkez and more.

“This year’s pageant promises to be a night of glamour, inspiration, and transformation as nine finalists compete for the coveted title,” the organisation said.

