Masasa Mbangeni graduates with honours degree from Wits [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order...

Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni has officially become a two-time graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand.

The actress recently completed an honours degree in dramatic arts.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, expressing gratitude to her family and friends for their support.

“My friends surprised me by flying in to attend my graduation! There are no words!” she wrote.

“The reason for everything. My family. They came out in their numbers today. All of my people show up every time,” she added in a separate post.

Furthering studies

Mbangeni also hinted at furthering her studies.

“This is a dream come true for me. Even being on the Wits socials is a dream come true,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories.

“And I promise you, I will be back to get my masters and my PhD because I am a Witsie for life.”

Masasa Mbangeni’s career highlights

Mbangeni is widely recognised for her portrayal of antagonist Thembeka Shezi in the e.tv soap Scandal!.

She received consecutive South African Film and Television Award nominations for best actress in a TV soap in 2014 and 2015, winning the award in 2015.

Before joining Scandal!, she made guest appearances on the M-Net soap Egoli, where she played Jackie’s PA and the BBC crime drama Silent Witness, in which she appeared as Eunice.

She took an extended break from Scandal! in 2016 to pursue other projects. This included a leading role in the second season of the SABC2 thriller Thola. More recently, she has appeared on Netflix’s Blood & Water and Heart of the Hunter.

Mbangeni has a strong stage background. She performed in three Market Theatre productions directed by James Ngcobo, Amen Corner, Sundjata and Nogogo. She also played Antigone in Greg Hoffman’s Oedipus @ Koönú, which toured to the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown.

