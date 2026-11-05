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Celebrity British hairstylist John Frieda dies aged 75

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

5 November 2026

01:48 pm

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He established himself as a hairstylist to the stars and high-fashion magazines in the 1970s.

John Frieda and Model Florence Brudenell-Bruce (Jenson Buttons's girlfriend) promote the new John Frieda Frizz-Ease Overnight Repair Creme Serum at Boots, Oxford Street on February 21, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

John Frieda and Model Florence Brudenell-Bruce (Jenson Buttons’s girlfriend) promote the new John Frieda Frizz-Ease Overnight Repair Creme Serum at Boots, Oxford Street on February 21, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

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British celebrity hairstylist and beauty industry stalwart John Frieda, who tended to the locks of Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana among others, has died aged 75. His salon announced his death on Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully… surrounded by his family,” the John Frieda salon posted on Instagram.

“John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.”

Born in 1951, Frieda came from a family of hairdressers and trained at the House of Leonard salon in London.

He established himself as a hairstylist to the stars and high-fashion magazines in the 1970s. Later, he opened his own salons, which grew into an international haircare empire.

Over his career, he has looked after the tresses of celebrities including Twiggy, Mick Jagger, Nicole Kidman and Madonna.

His hair product brand, John Frieda Professional Hair Care, was behind the cult “Frizz-Ease” line. It was sold to the Japanese cosmetics conglomerate Kao in 2002.

He was married twice, first to the pop singer Lulu, with whom he had one child.

In an interview with The Times newspaper this year, it called Frieda the “most successful hairdresser of his generation”.

The creative director at his salon, Cetera Lamb, said the industry had lost “a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing”.

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