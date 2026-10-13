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Ratile Mabitsela goes under the knife

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

13 October 2026

02:28 pm

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The reality TV star recently underwent mastopexy surgery.

Ratile Mabitsela

Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela. Picture: Instagram

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Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela has undergone cosmetic surgery.

Mabitsela recently had a mastopexy, also known as a breast lift, and documented her experience on Instagram.

“My self-love journey has taught me that loving yourself looks different for everyone.

“Come along on this journey with me as I undergo a mastopexy (breast lift),” she captioned the video.

Mabitsela said she decided to document the experience to help women who may be considering the procedure.

“I’ve chosen to share this journey because I know there are women who may be considering the same procedure but have questions, fears or simply don’t know what to expect,” she wrote.

She added that she wanted to share the experience to encourage open conversations about the procedure.

“I want to share my experience openly, from surgery day to the realities of healing and recovery, because these conversations shouldn’t have to happen behind closed doors.

“If sharing my journey helps even one woman feel more informed and confident about making her own choices, then it’s worth it.”

Ratile Mabitsela on her wellness journey

Earlier this year, Mabitsela trended on social media amid speculation that she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

Speaking to Daily Sun at the time, she attributed her transformation to changes in her wellness routine.

“I had to be conscious about my diet, my water intake and what it is that I do,” she said.

Mabitsela said the changes had also affected how she felt about herself.

“It didn’t just make me look better. It makes me feel better… I feel alive. I feel excited to dress up and go out,” she said.

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