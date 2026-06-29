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‘The tests are hard, the lessons can be even harder’: Rachel Kolisi opens up about motherhood, healing and embracing ‘softness’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

29 June 2026

05:36 pm

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Kolisi appeared on a recent episode of The Anele Podcast - Her & Now, hosted by Anele Mgudlwa.

Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi appeared on The Anele Podcast – Her & Now, hosted by Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

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Rachel Kolisi recently opened up about the challenges of motherhood, personal growth and the importance of allowing women to embrace “softness” while raising their children.

Kolisi appeared on a recent episode of The Anele Podcast – Her & Now, hosted by Anele Mgudlwa.

Joined by broadcaster Cindy Poluta, the trio discussed parenting, identity and the pressures many mothers face while balancing family life and other responsibilities.

“Navigating motherhood in 2026 is a constant learning experience,” Kolisi said during the podcast.

“The tests are hard, and the lessons can be even harder.”

Women’s independence in relationships

Kolisi also highlighted the importance of financial independence, drawing on her experience working with organisations that support survivors of gender-based violence.

“The amount of women remaining in abusive relationships because they do not have financial independence is outstanding,” she said.

“If I’ve got a platform, it’s an incredible opportunity to bring that conversation to the forefront.”

Kolisi also encouraged women to prioritise their own wellbeing while caring for others.

“Every single one of us is entitled to joy. We’re entitled to softness. We’re entitled to peace,” she said.

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“I’ve really just taken it on, that it’s my portion.”

The podcast also explored social media pressures, family relationships and the changing realities of modern motherhood.

‘Falling Forward’ roadshow

Kolisi’s appearance on the podcast follows her five-city Falling Forward roadshow, where she spoke to women about navigating personal challenges and life transitions.

Reflecting on the roadshow, she said: “Some of the nights felt like a giant therapy session.

“It allows for a space to acknowledge that we’re all, at some point or another, dealing with something that’s really life-transforming.”

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