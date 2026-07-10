‘This is a season of growth, purpose and possibility’: Bontle Moloi on new beginnings with new management

Moloi has signed with Golden Thread African Agency (GTAA) as her new management agency.

Award-winning dancer, choreographer, actress and presenter Bontle Moloi has left her former management, Stay Low.

She has signed with Golden Thread African Agency (GTAA) as her new management agency.

The TV star said she is excited about the move and the opportunities ahead.

“This is a season of growth, purpose and possibility, and I can’t wait to continue building meaningful work that inspires people across Africa and beyond.”

The new chapter also sees her professionally using her married surname, Moloi, after being widely known as Bontle Modiselle.

During her time with Stay Low, Moloi worked on television productions, brand partnerships and international projects. She also launched the Bontle Moloi Dance Studio while continuing her work as a performer, choreographer and entrepreneur.

She thanked those who have supported her career over the years.

“Every chapter of my journey has helped shape the woman, artist and entrepreneur I am today. I’m deeply grateful for everything we’ve built over the years and for everyone who has contributed to that journey.”

Stay Low managing director Dale De Ruig said representing Moloi had been a privilege for the agency.

“We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve built together and leave this chapter with immense gratitude.”

New management

GTAA has assumed responsibility for Moloi’s management and will oversee brand partnerships, ambassadorships, television presenting, choreography, creative direction, speaking engagements and entrepreneurial collaborations.

Golden Thread African Agency founder Sibu Mabena said the agency would build on the foundation built by Stay Low.

“We receive the baton with humility, and our commitment is to honour what’s been built while helping Bontle reach even greater heights in the years ahead.”