Zonke postpones concert following ‘bereavement in her family’

The concert has been rescheduled to 2027 with ticket prices ranging from R1 000 to R3 500.

Multi-award-winning singer Zonke Dikana has postponed her The Evergreen In Concert following a bereavement in her family, according to her team.

The concert was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

In a statement, Zonke’s team said the singer had made the decision to postpone the show due to a difficult time for her family.

“Zonke’s The Evergreen in Concert postponed following a bereavement in her family. This decision has not been taken lightly, and Zonke extends her heartfelt appreciation to her fans, partners and supporters for their compassion and understanding during this profoundly difficult time,” the team said.

The concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, 13 February 2027, with ticket prices ranging from R1 000 to R3 500.

According to the statement, tickets already purchased through Webtickets will remain valid for the new date. Those who want a refund are advised to visit Webtickets.

‘Celebrating Zonke’s music and career’

The Evergreen Series celebrates Zonke’s music and career, bringing together songs from her catalogue in a live concert setting.

Zonke previously shared on social media that the performance would feature a 31-piece live band and 25 full songs.

“A night to remember!!” she wrote when announcing that the VVIP tickets had sold out.

The show is intended to bring together audiences across generations through Zonke’s music.