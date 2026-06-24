'Lion King' singer Nhlanhla Ndlovu brings Mzansi to 2026 FIFA World Cup half-time show

South African performer Nhlanhla Ndlovu electrifies global audiences, radiating national pride at FIFA 2026.

It’s Mzansi’s time to shine, with more South Africans getting the opportunity to showcase their talents on the world’s stage.

The South African performer turned the 2026 FIFA World Cup half-time show into a powerful celebration of South African heritage and artistry.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup captivates millions worldwide, Nhlanhla Ndlovu’s standout half-time show brought South African culture to the forefront. Moreover, his performance reminded audiences of the country’s lasting influence on the global stage.

Ndlovu delivered a memorable cultural showcase during the half-time entertainment of South Africa’s Group A clash against Czechia at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

While Bafana Bafana battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw, audiences inside the packed stadium and viewers watching around the world were treated to a spectacular celebration of African music, rhythm and storytelling.

Joining the Soweto Street Beat as both a djembe soloist and vocalist, Ndlovu helped transform the half-time break into much more than a performance.

The energetic showcase became a vibrant expression of identity, heritage and South African excellence on one of sport’s grandest stages.

Ndlovu’s stage career

Best known for his decade-long journey with The Lion King productions across Madrid, Broadway and North America, the accomplished performer has built an international reputation through music, storytelling and theatre.

From humble beginnings in South African church choirs to prestigious international productions, his artistic journey has always been guided by a desire to celebrate African stories and traditions.

There was something especially moving about hearing traditional African rhythms reverberate throughout a stadium filled with football supporters from around the world.