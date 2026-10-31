‘Marry Me’ hitmaker DJ Call Me returns with ‘Lekompo Damage’

The five-track project explores themes of love, friendship, relationships and everyday experiences.

DJ Call Me is set to release his upcoming project, Lekompo Damage, on 6 November this year.

The five-track project explores themes of love, friendship, relationships and everyday experiences.

DJ Call Me, whose real name is Aubrey Lebese, is a South African DJ and music producer from Limpopo.

He rose to fame with his hit single Marry Me and has since released songs including Matorokisi, featuring Makhadzi, Swanda Ntha, Dikuku and Maxaka.

What to expect from ‘Lekompo Damage’

The project features five tracks, each exploring a different aspect of life.

On Tobetsa, DJ Call Me focuses on friendship and having a good time. The song explores experiences such as going away with friends, dancing and taking part in dance challenges at clubs.

Sdudla is about love and attraction. It tells the story of a man who falls for a woman and admires her appearance and confidence.

Ngibambe takes a humorous approach to relationships. It follows someone asking their partner for support after drinking too much, as they do not want their parents to see them drunk and struggling to walk.

Ngifuna Wena explores the desire for genuine love and commitment. The song centres on someone whose heart belongs to one person and who hopes their feelings will be returned.

The final track, Fake Friends, addresses dishonest friendships. It focuses on people who appear supportive but secretly hope to see others fail.