Monique Bingham to receive special award at Basadi awards

Monique Bingham is being honoured in South Africa for her deep connection with house music.

House music icon Monique Bingham is receiving a major award that celebrates her decades of soulful music enjoyed around the world.

For thousands of South African house music fans, the unmistakable voice of Monique Bingham has provided the soundtrack to countless nights on the dance floor.

Now, the internationally celebrated singer and songwriter is being recognised for the impact she has made on both the global music industry and South Africa’s vibrant house music culture.

The house music icon will receive the International Recognition Award at the 2026 Basadi in Music Awards, an honour reserved for women whose talent, influence and artistic excellence have inspired audiences across generations.

A voice that shaped soulful house music

Born in New York, Monique Bingham began her musical journey as a singer and songwriter before becoming one of the defining voices in soulful and deep house music.

Over almost three decades, she has built an international reputation through her powerful vocals, emotional songwriting and timeless recordings that continue to resonate with music lovers around the world.

Her catalogue includes fan favourites such as Deep in the Bottom, Poor People, Come Through and Last Minute.

Along the way, she has worked with some of the biggest producers in dance music, including Kerri Chandler, Dennis Ferrer and Quentin Harris.

South Africa became her second home

While Monique Bingham enjoys worldwide acclaim, South Africa has played a particularly special role in her career.

Her collaborations with local artists introduced her music to even wider local audiences, while her regular performances helped establish her as one of the country’s favourite international house artists.

For many fans, her soulful vocals have become synonymous with South Africa’s thriving house music scene, creating memories that stretch across festivals, clubs and intimate live performances.

A career milestone filled with gratitude

Reacting to the announcement, Bingham said receiving the International Recognition Award is an honour she will cherish for the rest of her life.

“I never imagined my music would become part of the soundtrack of so many lives in South Africa. That love has been one of the greatest blessings of my career.

“I thank the Basadi in Music Awards, every fan who has supported me, and everyone who continues to champion women in music. I look forward to celebrating with you on 8 August 2026 and performing alongside an incredible line-up. Thank you once again for this unforgettable honour,” she said.

Bingham described South Africa as a country that has always embraced her music with extraordinary warmth, saying every performance reminds her that music has the power to bring communities and cultures together.

She also reflected on building an independent career without the backing of a major record label, crediting loyal fans, collaborators and supporters for helping her create music that continues to connect with listeners around the world.

A celebration awaits in Johannesburg

According to Basadi in Music Awards founder Hloni Modise Matau, Bingham’s influence extends far beyond chart success, with her music becoming part of South Africa’s cultural story.

Joburg Theatre chief executive Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema echoed those sentiments, describing the award as a fitting tribute to an artist whose music continues to unite people across borders.

The 2026 Basadi in Music Awards will be held at the Joburg Theatre on 7 and 8 August, with Monique Bingham set to receive the International Recognition Award before treating audiences to a live performance that promises to be one of the standout moments of this year’s celebration.