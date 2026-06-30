What to do with your kids this July holiday

No matter if you're staying at home or hitting the road this holiday, there's some cool stuff to do just around the corner from wherever you land up.

There’s a lot of stuff to do around the country that’s more fun than contemplating your navel. It’s the July school holidays, and there’s a whackload of things to do, especially thanks to shopping malls that have, in recent years, made a serious effort to get us all out of the house and doing something interesting.

So no matter if you’re staying at home or hitting the road this holiday, there’s some cool stuff to do just around the corner from wherever you land up.

The Goal Zone: Mall of Africa

3-13 July, 10am-8pm, R50 per person

If your household has a football obsessive, this one’s for them. Mall of Africa’s Food Court has been transformed into an indoor astroturf arena where kids can test their power in Speed Kick, try to Beat the Keeper, sharpen reflexes at the Reflex Wall, or attempt the impossible in Through the Hoops.

There’s also Footgolf, Sit Down Soccer and Keepie Uppies for folk who want something a little left-field. At R50 a head with adult supervision required, it’s an affordable afternoon that will burn off the kind of energy that leads to happiness later.

The Gauntlet: Fourways Mall

26 June-9 July, 9am-6pm, from R100 per person

Six hundred and fifty square metres of inflatable obstacle course under one roof. South Africa hasn’t seen anything quite like this indoors before, and Fourways Mall’s centre court is where it’s all happening. There’s bouncing, climbing, crawling, sliding and racing and a full arsenal of things that can make children wild with excitement and make parents grateful for limited daily capacity. Book ahead via Howler because this one will sell out fast.

Neon Glow Mini Golf: Bedford Centre

1-31 July, R50 per person

Bedford Centre brought this back after shoppers asked for it, which tells you everything you need to know about how popular it was the first time around. Twelve holes of mini golf under neon UV lighting, with vibrant obstacles and a vibe that works equally well for families, friend groups and couples. It’s on the Piazza Level next to Salsa Mexican Grill. It’s easy on the wallet and promises a good time.

Lomo Golf’s a hit with families. Picture Supplied

Game On: Cavendish Square, Cape Town

13-19 July, 10am-5pm, free

Cape Town’s Cavendish Square turns its centre court into a week-long sporting arena with interactive games, challenges and prizes up for grabs, including gift cards, Simply Asia vouchers and Milky Lane Nice Ice Cream Sticks. It’s free to participate.

Glow Studio: Create. Illuminate: Liberty Promenade, Western Cape

1-19 July, 12pm-5pm, R30 per person

There’s something about putting UV lights, paint and children in the same space that produces both chaos and joy in equal measure. Liberty Promenade’s old cinema space becomes a neon creative studio for most of July, where families can paint, splash, spray and generally make an illuminated mess together. At R30 a person, it’s one of the most affordable immersive experiences of the holidays. No booking required.

Museum of Illusions: Gateway, Durban and Rosebank, Joburg

Open 7 days a week, from R200 per person, kids under 4 free

More than 60 exhibits, including holograms, stereograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms designed to genuinely mess with your perception. Kids find it hilarious. Adults start questioning reality, and it’s a whole lot of fun. Family packages are available, and the under-4s get in free.

Appreciation of creativity in Pietermaritzburg. Picture Supplied

ARTopia: Midlands Mall, Pietermaritzburg

30 June-19 July, free

Twenty-three schools from Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas contributed to this year’s ARTopia, more than at any previous edition. The theme is Ocean Odyssey, and learners in Grades 1 to 7 have brought the underwater world to life in colour and imagination throughout the exhibition. It’s a proper community gallery inside a shopping centre, and it’s free to walk through. Worth the time if you’re in the area.

Minions & Monsters Movie

In cinemas nationwide.

The premise is as unhinged as you’d hope, as the Minions conquer Hollywood, become movie stars, lose everything, accidentally unleash monsters onto the world, and then scramble to fix the whole mess they’ve created. Fresh off Despicable Me 4’s global success, this is built for families who want 90-odd minutes of reliably chaotic animation and don’t mind cleaning popcorn off the seat afterwards.

Watch the trailer

Minions Meet & Greet Roadshow

Two Minion characters, James and Henry, are doing a nationwide tour timed to the film’s release, visiting malls and cinemas across the country. A full Minions & Monsters themed world with décor and photo ops runs at Movies @ Montecasino until 5 July. After that, the Minions do what Minions do and cause mayhem everywhere else.

Johannesburg:

27 June – Mall of Africa, 11am-6pm

28 June – Menlyn Park, 11am-4pm

29 June – The Grove Mall, 9:30am-4pm

30 June – Eastgate, 11:30am-2pm / The Zone @ Rosebank, 4pm-7pm

16 July – The Glen, 11am-4pm

Cape Town:

3 July – Cavendish Square, 11am-6pm

4 July – Canal Walk, 11am-6pm

5 July – V&A Waterfront, 11am-4pm

6 July – Blue Route Mall, 11am-4pm

Durban:

9 July – CineCentre Suncoast, 1pm-7pm

10 July – Pavilion, 11am-6pm

11 July – Gateway, 11am-7pm

12 July – Cornubia, 11am-4pm

13 July – Galleria, 11am-4pm

Mpumalanga and Limpopo:

17-18 July – Ilanga

19 July – Mall of the North