‘I learned patience and resilience’: says iFani as he returns to music with new deal and ‘Shake’ remix

iFani stepped away from music around 2015.

South African rapper iFani has returned to the music scene after a hiatus, signing a new deal with Asanda Empire.

Marking his return, the star has also released a remix of his hit track Shake, featuring Sosoboy Fosho, Gaffi, Khitha Pinca and Musa.

The original version of Shake, released in 2012, has recently gained renewed attention on TikTok, prompting the release of a remix.

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New deal and ‘Shake’ remix

Speaking on his return, iFani, born Mzayifani Boltina, said he was humbled by the response.

“Coming back into the music space has been a deeply humbling experience. I’m grateful for the love and support from fans who have stayed with me and those who are only discovering my journey now,” he said.

“This new chapter with Asanda Empires is about growth, purpose, and pushing my artistry further than ever before. There’s a lot of new music and creative work on the way, and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

He said he had been working towards his return since 2023.

“Excitement and relief. I’ve been working my way back into the industry since 2023. It’s been ups and downs, but luckily for me, I had learned patience and resilience in the long time I spent at home,” he said.

iFani stepped away from music around 2015. He said the decision followed industry pressures and personal challenges.

“In 2015, there was the beef with , coupled with my exhaustion mentally and physically. All that added to me wanting to take a break & reassess myself,” he said.

The rapper said the renewed popularity of Shake had been meaningful.

“It’s exciting and heartwarming. I performed a lot for kids’ shows back in the day, more than any other artist. Now those kids have grown, and it warms my heart to see that they remember. I’m really touched and thankful,” he said.

He said the song’s resurgence influenced the decision to release a remix.

“Shake started trending on TikTok this year, 13 years after its original release. That prompted the idea to do a remix with fresh new talent,” he said.

iFani said his music remains rooted in his identity and language.

“My sound has always been rooted in who I am – the language I speak, the stories I’ve lived, and the people I represent. Even as I step into a new chapter, that doesn’t change,” he said.

He said his upcoming album, 3rd Quadrant, is in development under his new label partnership.

“It’s the best thing to have happened to me at this time when the industry has shut its doors to me. I feel like I belong somewhere now & my purpose has fertile soil from which to grow,” he said.

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