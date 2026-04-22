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Eva Modika teams up with Mawhoo on debut single ‘Sebenza’

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

22 April 2026

12:44 pm

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The song also features Peekay Nzee, David Moh and Roots Afriq.

Eva Modika

Picture: Supplied

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Media personality Eva Modika is set to release her debut single, Sebenza, this Friday, 24 April 2026. It is her first release since she announced she was venturing into DJing.

The track features Mawhoo, along with Peekay Nzee, David Moh and Roots Afriq.

Modika said she worked on the single for nearly two years before its release as she prepared to enter the music industry.

“Music has always been a quiet but constant part of my life, even when people only knew me from what they saw on screen,” she said.

“I didn’t rush my journey as a DJ because I wanted to truly understand and respect the craft, and I’m approaching my music the same way.”

Message behind the track

She said the song carries a message of independence and personal responsibility.

“This song is about standing up and standing on business,” she said.

“It’s about women recognising their worth, putting in the work and securing the bag. The time is now.”

Explaining the meaning behind the title, she said: “Sebenza literally means ‘work’ in isiZulu, and that’s the energy.”

“I was tired of seeing women wait for permission to win,” she added.

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Song production

She said her experience as a DJ influenced the production of the track.

“DJing taught me discipline. You learn real quick that a crowd doesn’t lie,” she said.

“So when we produced Sebenza, I was thinking like a DJ: where’s the drop, where do people scream, where do they feel seen?”

The single will be available on streaming platforms from 24 April.

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