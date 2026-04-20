Maxwell set to return to South Africa during Women’s Month

He will perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria and at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

American R&B and neo-soul artist Maxwell is set to return to South Africa for two performances scheduled for August.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer will perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 8 August, followed by a show at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 11 August.

Known for songs including This Woman’s Work, Pretty Wings, Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder) and Fortunate, Maxwell is expected to perform material from his multi-decade catalogue.

The shows will take place during Women’s Month in August this year.

Vertex Events executive director Thato Segaole said patrons can expect a strong performance.

“Maxwell is an immaculate artist and performer with an amazing music catalogue. He has been honoured as one of the best vocalists in R&B and we expect nothing less than a great performance.

“We are looking forward to delivering a successful and memorable live production for our beloved audiences. These shows are absolutely not to be missed,” he said.

Maxwell’s event details

Tickets are available through Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores nationwide. Prices range from R950 to R2 950 in Pretoria and from R1 250 to R2 950 in Cape Town.

Gates will open at 6pm in Pretoria and 4pm in Cape Town.

Around the same period, Canadian R&B singer Tamia is also scheduled to perform in South Africa as part of a Women’s Month tour.

The So Into You singer will perform at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 6 August, Durban ICC on 7 August, and SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 10 August.

Tickets are priced between R950 and R2 950 and are available via Webtickets and Pick n Pay.

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