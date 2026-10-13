Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion: Part 2 raises unanswered questions, introduces uncut series

Part 2 of the Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 reunion dropped several explosive claims, from a bisexuality rumour to a secret recording, but they were never really unpacked.

If part 1 of the Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion was about apologies and tension, part 2 was about what got left on the table. The reunion was set to continue on 11 October, with more unresolved tensions expected to surface, and it delivered.

Several statements with real consequences were dropped and then left unexamined by host Lerato Mvelase.

The rumour trail nobody followed

The most striking moment involved a rumour about Hlulani Ngobeni’s sexuality. According to Prince, his wife Esethu was the one spreading it. It then emerged that Hlulani was the person who relayed this to his wife, Nompumelelo Sobopha. He agreed to confirm it, but only grudgingly, and Mvelase skated past the admission without asking who said what, or why it was passed on.



A claim that is serious deserves a follow-up and clarification. Instead, the conversation moved on.

“He was gossiping too”

Nompumelelo also claimed that Hlulani was an active participant in the gossip that he has, thus far, been solely attributing to her. This matters because Hlulani’s written list of her private remarks sat at the centre of the “secrets and rumours” confrontation earlier this season, which drew a viewer backlash against Pastor X and the rest of the expert panel.

Hlulani defended himself by saying he had secretly recorded what was said and that he’d be happy for production to play it for everyone. They did not take him up on it. That leaves the audience with two competing versions and no way to test either, and a husband who says he has proof that was never aired.

The list that changed

Viewers who rewatch closely will notice a discrepancy. The screenshot of Hlulani’s list shown earlier in the season differs from the one displayed at the reunion. In the reunion version, two sections are blurred out; the earlier version had one. Both sections reference experts Pastor X and Dr Mpume Zenda. Whether this is an edit, a different draft or a production choice was not addressed or explained.

Mvelase announced that the drama continues in a six-part series, Married At First Sight Mzansi: Uncut. She will co-host with Season 1 contestant Boitshepo Mashetla. Air dates and times haven’t been confirmed.

Whether Uncut answers what the reunion skipped remains to be seen, but the unexplored parts of the reunion episodes make a strong case for it.