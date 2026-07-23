Undercooked pie denies Simele Shange a spot in the ‘MasterChef South Africa’ top 3

Simele was in the top 4 with Candice, Benjie and Nkululeko.

Simele Shange’s MasterChef South Africa journey has come to an end after an undercooked pie saw him eliminated just before the competition’s top three.

The Newcastle-born home cook, who now lives in Johannesburg, struggled in a pastry challenge. His chicken and leek pie impressed with its filling, but the judges found the pastry too thick and undercooked, ending his time in the competition.

Top four challenge

For the top four challenge, London-based chef Nokx Majozi guided contestants through the art of making pastry before tasking them with preparing their own pies.

She explained that pastry leaves little room for error, with dough that is too thick remaining undercooked, while dough that is too thin breaks easily.

Shange prepared a chicken and leek pie served with a fennel and apple salad. Although the filling received praise, Judge Zola Nene said the pastry was too thick, particularly the lid, which was raw and difficult to eat. She also noted that the pastry needed more salt and the salad lacked finesse.

Majozi praised the filling, saying it reminded her of the homemade food she enjoyed growing up. However, she agreed that the pastry should have been rolled much thinner.

Simele Shange eliminated

Shange and Nkululeko were the last two contestants standing during the elimination. While Nkululeko’s pie had a slightly burnt base, the judges ruled that Shange’s undercooked pastry was the bigger flaw, securing Nkululeko’s place in the top three.

Benjie won the challenge with a lamb pie served with green beans, mashed potato, onion and red wine sauce. Judge Justine said the sauce elevated the dish, while Judge Katlego praised its seasoning.

The top 3 contestants competing for the MasterChef South Africa Season 6 title are Candice, Benjie and Nkululeko.

The show airs on e.tv on Sundays at 6pm, with simultaneous streaming on eVOD. Repeat broadcasts air on Saturdays at 5pm on e.tv, Saturdays at 8.30pm on eExtra and Sundays at 5pm on eReality.