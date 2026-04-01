Easter Exodus: RTMC issues warning to corrupt traffic officers

There will be highly visible law enforcement on all the routes, including alternative arterials.

Traffic officers who take bribes from motorists during the upcoming Easter break will be “fired”.

This is a “promise” and warning from Makhosini Msibi, the CEO of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Traffic volumes

Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants undertake various activities, including religious pilgrimages, during the long weekend, which kicks off with Good Friday on 3 April 2026.

The Transport department, cities and several provinces have unveiled their safer Easter campaign in a bid to keep motorists safe on the roads and warn of zero tolerance for violators.

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Road deaths

Addressing the National Traffic Police in Tshwane on Tuesday, ahead of their deployment to the roads, Msibi called on the traffic officers to make a difference in the country by reducing vehicle road fatalities.

Msibi warned that stern action will be taken against those who are involved in bribery, corruption, misuse of firearms and who come to work under the influence of alcohol.

Warning

He promised support to those who do their work diligently, but “those who do wrong mabahambe (let them be fired)”.

“We cannot allow these people to be among us. You cannot be friends with criminals,” he emphasised.

Traffic is expected to increase on all major roads leaving major industrial hubs from Thursday.

Impacted routes

Some of the roads that are expected to experience a surge in traffic volumes include, among others:

N1 from Gauteng to Polokwane;

N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal;

N14 from Gauteng to Mpumalanga;

N2 from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape;

N2 from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape;

N6 from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape.

Other routes include the N1 from the Free State to the Western Cape, the N12 from Gauteng to the North West, and the N8 from Bloemfontein to Lesotho.

Law enforcement

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said highly visible law enforcement will be deployed on all routes, including alternative arterials.

“Motorists are urged to respect all the rules of the road and avoid alcohol, speeding and reckless conduct.

“It is further advised that speed should be reduced when passing residential areas to avoid collision with pedestrians. Pedestrians are also asked to stay away from the highways, Zwane said.

Fines

Zwane warned that law enforcement officers have been instructed to remove people found hitchhiking on these routes.

“Heavy fines will be issued against public transport operators found transporting passengers in contravention of their permits.”

Zwane reminded road users that road safety is a shared responsibility, and it starts with every individual who uses the road.

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