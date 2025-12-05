What’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend: American star Sabrina Claudio at LYFE Festival and more

From outdoor festivals to family events, there is plenty to choose from this weekend.

Johannesburg will host a range of entertainment events this weekend, including the LYFE Festival, the launch of festive lights at Melrose Arch, and a national beauty pageant in Kempton Park.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

LYFE Festival 2025

International R&B singer Sabrina Claudio will perform at LYFE Festival on Saturday, 6 December, at Marks Park in Emmarentia.

The event is presented by YFM, in association with Dr Bird Productions and BreakOut Events.

Claudio will perform alongside South African artists including Lloyiso, Manana, Rarri, Fif_Laaa, DJ FaeFae and Just Mo. The event will run from 12pm to 8pm.

The festival features music, fashion and youth-focused entertainment aligned with YFM’s brand identity.

The event is open to all ages and no food, drinks, camp chairs, gazebos, umbrellas, weapons, pets or professional recording equipment will be allowed. No refunds or pass-outs will be issued on the day.

Destination Christmas at Melrose Arch

Melrose Arch has launched its annual Christmas lights to mark the start of its seasonal programme, Destination Christmas. The festive showcase runs until 4 January 2026.

Visitors can view themed light installations and participate in family activities, including glow bikes, a roller rink, face painting, and play areas.

The precinct also offers outdoor dining throughout the festive period. Entry is free. The lights were officially switched on at 7pm on 14 November. The event takes place along Melrose Boulevard in Johannesburg.

Best of Sunday Sessions

A new lifestyle event, Best of Sunday Sessions, will take place at Ndofaya Chillers in Soweto on 7 December.

The event will feature live music and entertainment, along with food and drink.

Best of Sunday Sessions opens at 11am. Tickets are priced between R80 and R150.

Miss Teenager South Africa 2025

The Miss Teenager South Africa Pageant will take place on Sunday, 7 December, at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, under the “Ultimate Sapphire” theme.

The pageant will include live performances and the crowning of the 2025 winner, who will represent South Africa internationally. Tickets range from R400 to R550.

Festive season at Gold Reef City

Gold Reef City has begun its seasonal transformation into a holiday-themed attraction. The park has been decorated with Christmas lights, ornaments and themed displays for day and night visitors throughout December.

Entertainment includes festive characters, live performances and themed décor throughout the Victorian-style theme park. Entry is free. The displays run until 4 January 2026.

