Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

What’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend: American star Sabrina Claudio at LYFE Festival and more

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

5 December 2025

02:16 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

From outdoor festivals to family events, there is plenty to choose from this weekend.

Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg will host a range of entertainment events this weekend, including the LYFE Festival, the launch of festive lights at Melrose Arch, and a national beauty pageant in Kempton Park.

ALSO READ: What to watch: Animated sequels that supercharge the holidays

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

LYFE Festival 2025

International R&B singer Sabrina Claudio will perform at LYFE Festival on Saturday, 6 December, at Marks Park in Emmarentia.

The event is presented by YFM, in association with Dr Bird Productions and BreakOut Events.

Claudio will perform alongside South African artists including Lloyiso, Manana, Rarri, Fif_Laaa, DJ FaeFae and Just Mo. The event will run from 12pm to 8pm.

The festival features music, fashion and youth-focused entertainment aligned with YFM’s brand identity.

The event is open to all ages and no food, drinks, camp chairs, gazebos, umbrellas, weapons, pets or professional recording equipment will be allowed. No refunds or pass-outs will be issued on the day.

Destination Christmas at Melrose Arch

Melrose Arch has launched its annual Christmas lights to mark the start of its seasonal programme, Destination Christmas. The festive showcase runs until 4 January 2026.

Visitors can view themed light installations and participate in family activities, including glow bikes, a roller rink, face painting, and play areas.

RELATED ARTICLES

The precinct also offers outdoor dining throughout the festive period. Entry is free. The lights were officially switched on at 7pm on 14 November. The event takes place along Melrose Boulevard in Johannesburg.

Best of Sunday Sessions

A new lifestyle event, Best of Sunday Sessions, will take place at Ndofaya Chillers in Soweto on 7 December.

The event will feature live music and entertainment, along with food and drink.

Best of Sunday Sessions opens at 11am. Tickets are priced between R80 and R150.

Miss Teenager South Africa 2025

The Miss Teenager South Africa Pageant will take place on Sunday, 7 December, at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, under the “Ultimate Sapphire” theme.

The pageant will include live performances and the crowning of the 2025 winner, who will represent South Africa internationally. Tickets range from R400 to R550.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karabo_.Malokane (@karabo_malokane)

Festive season at Gold Reef City

Gold Reef City has begun its seasonal transformation into a holiday-themed attraction. The park has been decorated with Christmas lights, ornaments and themed displays for day and night visitors throughout December.

Entertainment includes festive characters, live performances and themed décor throughout the Victorian-style theme park. Entry is free. The displays run until 4 January 2026.

NOW READ: 12 years on: Nelson Mandla honoured in song

Read more on these topics

entertainment events weekend

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Thabo Bester seeks classified information from Ramaphosa, Lamola for his defence
Politics Keeping it in the family: Zuma’s other daughter to be sworn in as MK party MP
News Zuma loses R28.9m legal bill appeal amid arms deal corruption and TRC battles
News Lesufi says ANC must deal with illegal immigration crisis before it’s too late
South Africa ‘For now, we will take a commercial break’ – Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp