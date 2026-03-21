‘Working with the greats just makes me greater’: LaSauce on collaborating with Yvonne Chaka Chaka on new EP ‘Inqaba’

LaSauce has released a four-track project featuring South African music stars.

Afro-soul singer LaSauce has returned to the music scene with a new EP titled Inqaba.

The four-track project features collaborations with South African music stars, including legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

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Collaborating with music legends

Speaking about working with Chaka Chaka at the EP launch earlier this week, LaSauce said the experience helped her as a young artist.

“Working with her and legends like her come to advise… You know, about the power of your music, the power of your presence. Use it wisely. Working with the great just makes me greater,” she said.

The EP includes songs such as Get Down, In Love, and Sikhulume, featuring Maskandi singer Mzukulu and Ekuseni.

The lead single, Mbokodo, addresses gender-based violence (GBV) and celebrates the strength of women. It was released on 25 November 2025 to coincide with the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

LaSauce, whose real name is Sindisiwe Dlamini, said the song was inspired by reflecting on the struggles women face daily.

“If one were to call on the heroines who marched to the Union Buildings 70 years ago, they would surely stand up against the many forms of injustice, insults and harassment that women of today are facing,” she said.

The song features Chaka Chaka on vocals and poet Ntsiki Mazwai providing a spoken-word segment. LaSauce said the collaboration was important for delivering a message of empowerment and resilience.

EP themes and upcoming plans

The EP was produced by Vuyo Manike and Ruff1020, a partner of Sjava at 1020 Cartel.

LaSauce described the project as a mix of her signature sultry ballads and a “new sound,” exploring themes of love, falling in love, and celebrating love in all its forms.

“I am proud to share this with the world. I have put so much work into this project, and I can’t wait to have it out there,” she said.

LaSauce is also preparing a one-woman show, though she said details will be shared in due course

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