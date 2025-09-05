5 Bra Secrets every woman should know (But probably doesn’t)

It's a practicality, it's fashion, it can be sexy. But there are 5 secrets every woman should know about her bra.

Ever since the first bra was invented by Caresse Crosby, also known as May Phelps Jacob, in the early 1900s, science has turned the two-handkerchief makeshift garment into a supportive, fashionable and practical closet essential.

And not all bras are equal. Just like global geopolitics, brasierres have shape-shifted and even played a role in reshaping elements of society.

From the ‘Burn the Bra’ feminism of the twentieth century through to its empowerment reprise in today’s ‘Free the Nipple’ movement, or, in between, Madonna’s underwear as outerwear eighties fire starting.

The bra has always been there, and will remain ever so. However, there are important facets to this simple, yet complex, and everything in between garment that all women should know, said Karen Fitzpatrick of Playtex underwear licensee Style Eyes.

Your size is never set in stone

Bodies are in constant motion. Hormones, age, weight changes, and even the time of the month all play a role in changing your bra size.

That means the size you wore last year might not be the one you need today. Getting measured regularly is less of a luxury and more of a necessity, Fitzpatrick shared.

“The right size changes how you look in clothes, but more importantly, it changes how you feel in them.”

Straps are not doing the heavy lifting

“It is a common misconception that the straps are the main source of support,” said Fitzpatrick. They are not.

The band that wraps around your body is the unsung hero, she said, carrying most of the weight and anchoring the fit.

“If your shoulders are sore or your straps are digging in, it is not the straps that are wrong; it is likely the band.”

Give your bras a rest

Rotation is key to longevity, Fitzpatrick said.

“Wearing the same bra day after day stretches it out faster. Just like shoes need downtime to return to their shape, so do bras. Having a small arsenal on hand means each one lasts longer, keeps its elasticity and continues to do its job properly.”

Wash them delicately

Bras are delicate, and the washing machine can be merciless.

“Hand washing or using the gentlest cycles extends their life,” suggested Fitzpatrick. “Throwing them into the barrel with jeans and towels shortens its lifespan dramatically. Proper care keeps the fabrics supple, the wires intact, and the fit consistent.”

Comfort is not a luxury

There is no such thing as “breaking in” a bra. It’s not a horse.

“If it hurts, pinches or leaves red marks, it is not the right one,” said Fitzpatrick. “A bra should support, not punish. Comfort should be a baseline expectation, not a compromise you make for style.”

