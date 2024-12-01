Better late than never as Mia le Roux wears Miss Universe dress at Cape Town Fashion Week

Mia le Roux said the dress, designed by Dr Esther Mahlangu, 'celebrates our differences'.

It was a case of better late than never for Miss South Africa Mia le Roux on Saturday when she wore the garment meant to be worn at the Miss Universe pageant at the Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW) Edit Spring Summer 24.

Le Roux revealed her Miss Universe national costume that she would have worn at the pageant.

The CTFW, presented by Africa Fashion International (AFI), was hosted at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse and features top designers from South Africa and the African continent.

AFI is the official fashion sponsor for Miss South Africa 2024, both under the Motsepe Group of Companies.

Mia Le Roux’s inspired garment

The national garment she wore is Ndebele-inspired, featuring artwork from world-renowned South African artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu.

The white cloud wings which accompanied the costume were made of feathers sourced from Cape Karoo International, in Le Roux’s hometown of Oudtshoorn, and inspired by Le Roux’s journey.

The wings were created by Hollywood Costumes. Explaining the thinking behind the white clouds, Hollywood Costumes owner Heidi du Toit said the idea was inspired by Le Roux’s first words after she had a cochlea implant.

Under the clouds: Miss SA Mia le Roux at the Cape Town Fashion Week. Picture: Supplied

“Her first spoken words two years later were ‘look there, white clouds’. This profound moment inspired the wing design which symbolises the first time she was able to use her voice. The white clouds, made from ostrich feathers, represent hope.”

‘Symbol of hope’

Le Roux said she was delighted South Africans were able to see the eye-catching garment after she had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition in Mexico due to severe vertigo which required medical intervention.

“The gown is an original work of art by Dr Esther Mahlangu, one of South Africa’s most iconic cultural ambassadors, and celebrates our interconnectedness. Its intricate handmade design demonstrates the creative traditions of South Africa,” said Le Roux.

“It is a silent but powerful request to celebrate our differences, to preserve our cultural practices and to foster inclusion so that we can build a sustainable future. The headpiece reflects the warm South African sun and is symbolic of hope.

“As Maya Angelou famously wrote, ‘through adversity still, I rise’. This has rung true for me and Dr Mahlangu, as we bring South African cultures together to inspire unity. They are also the words I have carried with me during this difficult time.”

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation Stephanie Weil said he was thrilled that the national gown was revealed at Cape Town Fashion Week.

“The past month threw a couple of curveballs our way but Mia has once again demonstrated how she has triumphed over disability and has done us proud,” Weil said.

