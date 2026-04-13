‘It’s a piece of me’: Kat Sinivasan drops sultry fragrance

TV star Kat Sinivasan enters the fragrance world with a bold, deeply personal scent.

South African television presenter Kat Sinivasan is stepping into a new era that smells like ambition, intention, and evolution.

The media personality has officially launched his own fragrance, SHADOW, marking a bold expansion of his growing personal brand.

Kat unveiled the scent on his online platforms with a sultry, cinematic video that immediately had fans talking. Dark, moody, and sensual, the visual perfectly mirrors the fragrance’s essence, hinting at identity, growth, and self-expression.

“This isn’t just a fragrance, it’s a piece of me,” he shared in an emotional post announcing the launch. “The late nights, the vision, the intention, the evolution. Everything I’ve stepped into and everything I’m becoming.”

Also saying that he’s been quietly working on “something” that means more to him than he can put into words.

The fragrance is not only the first product on Kat’s online store; it represents the purposeful start of his lifestyle brand.

He positions it as a reflection of his growth, aligning both personal ambition and professional evolution.

Comments on the post were all congratulatory, with fans and other celebrities celebrating this new launch.

Career highlights

Many South Africans will remember Kat as the bright young face on SABC1′s iconic youth show YoTV. It was there that he first captured hearts as a child star.

Over the years, he has seamlessly transitioned into a respected television personality. In fact, he even made history as the first host of E! South Africa.

His on-screen presence has also extended into acting, with notable roles including Zola on the hit telenovela House of Zwide. He has also appeared in The River and The Wife.

Each role has added another layer to his evolving public persona. This persona now feeds directly into his latest creative venture.

Beyond the screen, Kat’s rich heritage also plays a role in shaping his identity. With roots tracing back to an Indian Tamil grandfather and a Sotho grandmother, his story is one of cultural fusion. He’s often asked about his surname, and this explains it.

Fans have already flooded his comments section with praise, applauding both the visual rollout and the vulnerability behind the message.