Miss SA 2025 will not compete at Miss Universe

The new Miss SA will be crowned on 25 October 2025 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

For the first time, Miss South Africa will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant.

The 74th Miss Universe will be crowned on 21 November 2025, while the new Miss SA is set to be crowned on 25 October 2025.

According to News24, Sean Lane, the newly appointed Miss SA creative director, said the 2025 titleholder will not compete due to time constraints and organisational restructuring.

“Miss South Africa requires up to three months of planning to go abroad and compete for South Africa. Miss Universe is directly after Miss South Africa, as you would have seen from the dates, so it would be almost impossible to send,” Lane told the publication.

The pageant has undergone intensive restructuring following the exits of former chief executive officer Stephanie Weil and former creative director Werner Wessels.

New era for Miss SA pageant

This week, the organisation announced former Miss SA titleholders Basetsana Kumalo (1994) and Peggy-Sue Khumalo (1996) as new co-chairs.

Basetsana Kumalo said the 1990s marked a pivotal period in Miss South Africa’s history, a legacy that continues today.

“It was a new era, underpinned by values of inclusivity and heritage. Young women became the face of hope. Today, Miss SA still plays this critical role, honouring the contributions of women in our society,” Kumalo said.

She added that the platform should continue to empower women to raise their voices, assume leadership roles, create businesses, generate employment, and hold executive positions.

Peggy-Sue Khumalo said the new era of Miss SA reflects broader global conversations about the country’s progress.

“When I look at this new Miss SA era, it’s rooted in these global discussions. As a country, we are reflecting on whether we, as citizens, government, and business, have done enough. What we need now are more activists to champion social change and promote social sustainability,” she said.

