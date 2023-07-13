Thebe Magugu designs Orlando Pirates kit to mixed reactions

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Mamelodi Sundowns might be affectionately known as Bafana ba style (boys with style) but Orlando Pirates took the term to another level as the club tasked fashion designer Thebe Magugu with designing their kit for the upcoming season.

Contemporary artist Magugu shared the news with his followers on social media, displaying the home and away kit which is adorned with the Buccaneers’ skull and bones. “A collaboration to honour a legacy and unrelenting pursuit of success,” said Adidas through their social media.

Orlando Pirates x Thebe Magugu

We are pleased to announce that we have designed the official kit for @orlandopirates , the celebrated South African FC. In a ‘home kit’ of black and an ‘away kit’ of pistachio green, the set will serve the club for 2023/24 #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/QfLSDu5HhP— Thebe Magugu (@_ThebeMagugu_) July 11, 2023

ALSO READ: WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbing shoulders with Mzansi’s creatives in Paris

The collaboration is between the Magugu brand, Orlando Pirates and Adidas. The German sports brand has been Pirates’ technical sponsor since 1997, while they began working with Magugu last year through the Finding Beauty collaboration.

The 29-year-old fashion designer has worked with the likes of Dior and AZ Factory. He was one of the A-listers at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton fashion show last month. He also recently launched his second instalment of his Heritage Series where he decided to explore childbearing rituals and beliefs, through the eyes of nine South African ethic groups. The project was done in an exclusive collaboration with British Vogue.

Take a look inside the @adidasza X @_ThebeMagugu_

'Finding Beauty' launch event hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa to celebrate the designer's debut collaboration with adidas.



Shop the collection now in select stores and on https://t.co/3Hg9DVC2bA (Link in bio) pic.twitter.com/Zak3JiBKdA— adidasZA (@adidasZA) August 24, 2022

Magugu didn’t respond to attempts by The Citizen to get his comment.

ALSO READ: Thebe Magugu’s Heritage Series explores childbearing rituals in African cultures

Fan reaction

The initial reaction from Pirates fans wasn’t so welcoming towards the new designs, with some even questioning Magugu’s credibility.

A quite shocking design. Does this Thembe Magugu fashion house have any background in sports?



You guys should rethink this release.— Fredrick Zoller (@Simphiwe_NM) July 11, 2023

One tweet suggested that the German brand doesn’t bring it’s A-game when designing kits for local clubs, unlike when they do work for other teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who they also sponsor.

NOW READ: Pirates release statement over calls to boycott Maccabi friendly

U guys taking us for granted big institution like pirates wearing this crap its a big disrespect but for overseas teams u always spot on 😭— Sizwe Zuma (@sizwezuma735) July 11, 2023

Another tweet compared Magugu to Rasta, the artist who famously portrays deceased celebrities at their memorial or funeral services. It suggested the Pirates kit was butchered just like Rasta’s portraits.

Thebe Magugu is the Rasta of Fashion Designers— iNduna yeNkosi (@TheRealNduna) July 11, 2023

ALSO READ: Erasmus says Spain is a perfect place for Pirates to improve for next season

Some were honest enough to say they don’t quite like the design, but were more benign and constructive in their reactions.

I'm glad they trusted you with this …..Next time is it possible to quiz a selection of Pirates fans before you decide on the final product. A lot of fans feel this at best…. should be a training kit. Fans know what appeals to them…..the comments here are loud and clear— Sabelo Linda Mkhize🇿🇦 (@sabelo_linda) July 11, 2023

I'll buy this Jersey for the love of my Team and to support a Local Hustler like you



Marr bafo! Truth be told Your design is Ugly! 🚮🚮— 𝕋 𝕦 𝕞 𝕚 𝕤 𝕒 𝕟 𝕘 (@tumi_Phefo) July 11, 2023

NOW READ: Teboho Mahlatsi: ‘Pioneer of black filmmakers’ honoured at intimate memorial service