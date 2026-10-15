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WATCH: Engen Xtreme Kouture brings fashion to the spinning arena

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Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

4 minute read

15 October 2026

07:12 pm

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Discover how Engen Xtreme Kouture transforms recycled materials into fashionable garments celebrating South Africa's automotive history.

Engen Xtreme brought fashion and motoring culture together at Heat on the Street on 10 October.

The event took place at Kwamagesh Spinning Arena, where the company unveiled its Engen Xtreme Kouture fashion collection.

The collection celebrates South Africa’s mechanics, spinners and petrolheads. It also shows how waste materials can be turned into something useful and stylish.

Engen Xtreme Kouture spinning
Prince Ndaba spinning at the Heat on the Street spinning event at KwaMagesh in Brakpan. Picture: Supplied

From the garage to the runway

The collection was created by South African artist and fashion designer Carlo Gibson.

It features clothing made from reused lubricant bottles, bottle caps and recycled corporate clothing.

Through these designs, Engen aims to celebrate the people who keep the country’s motoring industry moving.

Engen Lubricants marketing manager Melissa Graham said the project recognised the style and identity already found in garage culture.

“The aim wasn’t to make garage clothing look fashionable. It’s to acknowledge that the garage already has fashion, identity, and attitude of its own,” she said.

In addition, the collection shows the link between fashion and car customisation.

Engen Xtreme Kouture
Engen Xtreme Kouture showcases fashion designs created from repurposed lubricant packaging and recycled clothing, celebrating South Africa’s spinning culture, mechanics and petrolheads. Picture: Supplied

Just as drivers personalise their cars with colours, wheels and detailing, clothing allows people to express their personalities.

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Turning waste into fashion

Sustainability is another key part of the project. As a result, the collection gives discarded materials a new purpose.

The initiative forms part of Engen Xtreme’s Beyond Oil platform, which explores recycling and ways to create value beyond its products.

Gibson also believes people should make more thoughtful choices when buying clothes.

Instead of constantly buying new items, he encourages consumers to choose clothes that last longer.

For example, a reversible jacket in the collection offers two looks in one garment.

Engen Xtreme Kouture celebrates South Africa’s vibrant spinning culture, bringing together motoring, fashion and self-expression at Heat on the Street at Kwamagesh Spinning Arena. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the project also supports local skills and jobs.

A fashion design intern gained practical experience by working alongside Gibson. Local seamstresses also helped produce the garments.

Celebrating South Africa’s spinning culture

Heat on the Street provided the perfect setting for the collection’s launch.

Spinning is about more than cars and driving skills. It also brings together music, fashion, creativity and personal style.

Through Engen Xtreme Kouture, the company aims to recognise the people and communities behind this popular motoring culture.

McKeenan Du Plessis spinning at the Heat on the Street spinning event at KwaMagesh in Brakpan. Picture: Supplied

Furthermore, the collection highlights how fashion can celebrate local identity while encouraging recycling.

The designs will feature at other events and collaborations across South Africa throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Ultimately, Engen Xtreme Kouture brings spinning and fashion together while showing how discarded materials can find a new life.

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