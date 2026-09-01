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Recipe of the day: Indian masala fried eggs with rotis

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

1 September 2026

04:23 pm

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It's a quick, satisfying meal loved in many kitchens.

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Indian masala fried eggs with rotis is a vibrant, flavourful breakfast that brings together the warmth of spices and the comfort of fresh flatbreads. Spiced onions, tomatoes and green chilies infuse the eggs with aromatic heat, while soft rotis are perfect for scooping up every bite.

Serves 2

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 2 for under R60

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) ginger, finely grated
  • 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) garam masala
  • 2.5 ml (½ tsp) turmeric
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 small jalapeño chilli, thinly sliced
  • handful coriander
  • 2 warm rotis

Method:

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a small frying pan on high and fry ½ of the onion for about 3 minutes or until soft.
  2. Stir in the garlic, ginger, garam masala and turmeric and fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Crack the eggs into the pan. Sprinkle the remaining onion and chilli on top. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes or until the egg whites are set and yolks cooked to your liking.
  4. Serve with coriander and rotis

Recipe supplied by: Sapoultry.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Indian masala fried eggs with rotis

Picture supplied

Indian masala fried eggs with rotis is a vibrant, flavorful breakfast that brings together the warmth of spices and the comfort of fresh flatbreads. Spiced onions, tomatoes, and green chilies infuse the eggs with aromatic heat, while soft rotis are perfect for scooping up every bite.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 small red onion, finely chopped

    • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

    • 15 ml (1 tbsp) ginger, finely grated

    • 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) garam masala

    • 2.5 ml (½ tsp) turmeric

    • Salt and pepper

    • 4 eggs

    • 1 small jalapeño chilli, thinly sliced

    • handful coriander

    • 2 warm rotis

Instructions

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a small frying pan on high and fry ½ of the onion for about 3 minutes or until soft.

  2. Stir in the garlic, ginger, garam masala and turmeric and fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Season with salt and pepper.

  3. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Crack the eggs into the pan. Sprinkle the remaining onion and chilli on top. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes or until the egg whites are set and yolks cooked to your liking.

  4. Serve with coriander and rotis

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