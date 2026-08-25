Recipe of the day: Clear the fridge with this Nasi Goreng

Use your lef overs to make a full meal.
Nasi Goreng is a traditional Indonesian fried rice recipe.
This cheat version is a great way to use up leftover proteins and veggies.
It is a cost-effective and filling meal.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 40 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- 30ml (2 tablespoons) sesame oil
- ½ cup spring onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 chilli, diced
- 1 cup veggies, diced red pepper, broccoli florets, a handful of frozen peas, or any other veggies you have in the fridge
- 200g diced ham, or shredded cooked chicken (optional)
- 500g (2 cups) cooked rice
- 60ml (2 tablespoons) Sweet thick soya sauce
- Extra olive oil for frying the eggs
To serve (optional)
- Spring onion
- Lime wedges
- Chilli
- Pickled cucumber
- Crispy fried onion
Method:
- Use a large frying pan or wok and heat the sesame oil.
- Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the veggies, ham or chicken if using, and the cooked rice.
- Stir-fry for 8-10 minutes until heated through. Add the sweet soya sauce.
- In a bowl, break two eggs and whisk with a fork. Pour the beaten egg into the wok and stir through the rice; heat until cooked through, and it will scramble slightly.
- Transfer to individual bowls and keep warm.
- Wipe out the wok and heat the olive oil, then fry the individual eggs to your liking.
Top each bowl of rice with a fried egg and serve with the accompaniments.
-Recipe supplied by: Sapoultry.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Cheats clear the fridge Nasi Goreng
Nasi Goreng is a traditional Indonesian fried rice recipe.
This cheat version is a great way to use up leftover proteins and veggies. It is a cost-effective and filling meal.
Ingredients
-
- 6 large eggs
-
- 30ml (2 tablespoons) sesame oil
-
- ½ cup spring onions, chopped
-
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
-
- 1 chilli, diced
-
- 1 cup veggies, diced red pepper, broccoli florets, a handful of frozen peas, or any other veggies you have in the fridge
-
- 200g diced ham, or shredded cooked chicken (optional)
-
- 500g (2 cups) cooked rice
-
- 60ml (2 tablespoons) Sweet thick soya sauce
-
- Extra olive oil for frying the eggs
To serve (optional)
- Extra olive oil for frying the eggs
-
- Spring onion
-
- Lime wedges
-
- Chilli
-
- Pickled cucumber
-
- Crispy fried onion
Instructions
- Use a large frying pan or wok and heat the sesame oil.
- Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the veggies, ham or chicken if using, and the cooked rice.
- Stir-fry for 8-10 minutes until heated through. Add the sweet soya sauce.
- In a bowl, break two eggs and whisk with a fork. Pour the beaten egg into the wok and stir through the rice; heat until cooked through, and it will scramble slightly.
- Transfer to individual bowls and keep warm.
- Wipe out the wok and heat the olive oil, then fry the individual eggs to your liking.