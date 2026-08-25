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Recipe of the day: Clear the fridge with this Nasi Goreng

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

25 August 2026

03:07 pm

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Use your lef overs to make a full meal.

Recipe of the day: Cheats clear the fridge Nasi Goreng

Picture: iStock and supplied

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Nasi Goreng is a traditional Indonesian fried rice recipe.

This cheat version is a great way to use up leftover proteins and veggies.

It is a cost-effective and filling meal.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • 30ml (2 tablespoons) sesame oil
  • ½ cup spring onions, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 chilli, diced
  • 1 cup veggies, diced red pepper, broccoli florets, a handful of frozen peas, or any other veggies you have in the fridge
  • 200g diced ham, or shredded cooked chicken (optional)
  • 500g (2 cups) cooked rice
  • 60ml (2 tablespoons) Sweet thick soya sauce
  • Extra olive oil for frying the eggs
    To serve (optional)
  • Spring onion
  • Lime wedges
  • Chilli
  • Pickled cucumber
  • Crispy fried onion

Method:

  1. Use a large frying pan or wok and heat the sesame oil.
  2. Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes until fragrant.
  3. Add the veggies, ham or chicken if using, and the cooked rice.
  4. Stir-fry for 8-10 minutes until heated through. Add the sweet soya sauce.
  5. In a bowl, break two eggs and whisk with a fork. Pour the beaten egg into the wok and stir through the rice; heat until cooked through, and it will scramble slightly.
  6. Transfer to individual bowls and keep warm.
  7. Wipe out the wok and heat the olive oil, then fry the individual eggs to your liking.

Top each bowl of rice with a fried egg and serve with the accompaniments.

-Recipe supplied by: Sapoultry.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Cheats clear the fridge Nasi Goreng

Recipe of the day: Cheats clear the fridge Nasi Goreng

RELATED ARTICLES

Nasi Goreng is a traditional Indonesian fried rice recipe.

This cheat version is a great way to use up leftover proteins and veggies. It is a cost-effective and filling meal.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 6 large eggs

    • 30ml (2 tablespoons) sesame oil

    • ½ cup spring onions, chopped

    • 2 cloves garlic, grated

    • 1 chilli, diced

    • 1 cup veggies, diced red pepper, broccoli florets, a handful of frozen peas, or any other veggies you have in the fridge

    • 200g diced ham, or shredded cooked chicken (optional)

    • 500g (2 cups) cooked rice

    • 60ml (2 tablespoons) Sweet thick soya sauce

    • Extra olive oil for frying the eggs
      To serve (optional)

    • Spring onion

    • Lime wedges

    • Chilli

    • Pickled cucumber

    • Crispy fried onion

Instructions

 

  1. Use a large frying pan or wok and heat the sesame oil.

  2. Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes until fragrant.

  3. Add the veggies, ham or chicken if using, and the cooked rice.

  4. Stir-fry for 8-10 minutes until heated through. Add the sweet soya sauce.

  5. In a bowl, break two eggs and whisk with a fork. Pour the beaten egg into the wok and stir through the rice; heat until cooked through, and it will scramble slightly.

  6. Transfer to individual bowls and keep warm.

  7. Wipe out the wok and heat the olive oil, then fry the individual eggs to your liking.

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