Recipe of the day: Clear the fridge with this Nasi Goreng

Use your lef overs to make a full meal.

Nasi Goreng is a traditional Indonesian fried rice recipe.

This cheat version is a great way to use up leftover proteins and veggies.

It is a cost-effective and filling meal.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

30ml (2 tablespoons) sesame oil

½ cup spring onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 chilli, diced

1 cup veggies, diced red pepper, broccoli florets, a handful of frozen peas, or any other veggies you have in the fridge

200g diced ham, or shredded cooked chicken (optional)

500g (2 cups) cooked rice

60ml (2 tablespoons) Sweet thick soya sauce

Extra olive oil for frying the eggs

To serve (optional)

Spring onion

Lime wedges

Chilli

Pickled cucumber

Crispy fried onion

Method:

Use a large frying pan or wok and heat the sesame oil. Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes until fragrant. Add the veggies, ham or chicken if using, and the cooked rice. Stir-fry for 8-10 minutes until heated through. Add the sweet soya sauce. In a bowl, break two eggs and whisk with a fork. Pour the beaten egg into the wok and stir through the rice; heat until cooked through, and it will scramble slightly. Transfer to individual bowls and keep warm. Wipe out the wok and heat the olive oil, then fry the individual eggs to your liking.

Top each bowl of rice with a fried egg and serve with the accompaniments.

-Recipe supplied by: Sapoultry.co.za