Recipe of the day: Silky smoky hot buttered

A silky, smoky, hot-buttered cocktail featuring Johnnie Walker Black Label and chai spices.
On cool evenings, reach for this aromatic short drink in which the rich fruit and smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label combine with comforting chai.
On cool evenings, there’s nothing quite like savouring an aromatic short drink that blends sophistication and comfort. In this cocktail, the rich fruit and smoky character of Johnnie Walker Black Label merge effortlessly with the warming spices of chai. The result is a soothing yet complex drink, perfect for winding down and embracing the cosy ambience of the night.
Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker
Ingredients
- 5tsp butter
- 480ml chai
- 5tsp brown sugar
- Garnish: Cinnamon Sticks
- Saucepan
- Stick blender
- Glasses
Serves
- 8 People
170ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
Method
- Combine and Heat: Place the butter, chai, and brown sugar in a pan. Heat the mixture and blend thoroughly using a stick blender.
- Add Whisky: Pour in the Johnnie Walker Black Label and blend again briefly before removing the pan from the heat.
- Pour and Serve: Allow the mixture to cool slightly, pour it into heatproof glasses, and garnish each with a cinnamon stick.
Recipe for the day: The Silky Smoky Hot Buttered
On cool evenings, reach for this aromatic short drink in which the rich fruit and smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label combine with comforting chai.
On cool evenings, there’s nothing quite like savouring an aromatic short drink that blends sophistication and comfort. In this cocktail, the rich fruit and smoky character of Johnnie Walker Black Label merge effortlessly with the warming spices of chai. The result is a soothing yet complex drink, perfect for winding down and embracing the cosy ambience of the night.
Ingredients
-
- 5tsp butter
-
- 480ml chai
-
- 5tsp brown sugar
-
- Garnish: Cinnamon Sticks
-
- Saucepan
-
- Stick blender
-
- Glasses
Serves
-
- 8 People
170ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
Instructions
- Combine and Heat: Place the butter, chai, and brown sugar in a pan. Heat the mixture and blend thoroughly using a stick blender.
- Add Whisky: Pour in the Johnnie Walker Black Label and blend again briefly before removing the pan from the heat.
- Pour and Serve: Allow the mixture to cool slightly, pour it into heatproof glasses, and garnish each with a cinnamon stick.