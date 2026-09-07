Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Silky smoky hot buttered

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

7 September 2026

05:07 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A silky, smoky, hot-buttered cocktail featuring Johnnie Walker Black Label and chai spices.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

On cool evenings, reach for this aromatic short drink in which the rich fruit and smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label combine with comforting chai.

On cool evenings, there’s nothing quite like savouring an aromatic short drink that blends sophistication and comfort. In this cocktail, the rich fruit and smoky character of Johnnie Walker Black Label merge effortlessly with the warming spices of chai. The result is a soothing yet complex drink, perfect for winding down and embracing the cosy ambience of the night.

Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker

Ingredients

  • 5tsp butter
  • 480ml chai
  • 5tsp brown sugar
  • Garnish: Cinnamon Sticks
  • Saucepan
  • Stick blender
  • Glasses

Serves

  • 8 People

170ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

Method

  1. Combine and Heat: Place the butter, chai, and brown sugar in a pan. Heat the mixture and blend thoroughly using a stick blender.
  2. Add Whisky: Pour in the Johnnie Walker Black Label and blend again briefly before removing the pan from the heat.
  3. Pour and Serve: Allow the mixture to cool slightly, pour it into heatproof glasses, and garnish each with a cinnamon stick.
Print

Recipe for the day: The Silky Smoky Hot Buttered

Picture supplied

On cool evenings, reach for this aromatic short drink in which the rich fruit and smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label combine with comforting chai.

On cool evenings, there’s nothing quite like savouring an aromatic short drink that blends sophistication and comfort. In this cocktail, the rich fruit and smoky character of Johnnie Walker Black Label merge effortlessly with the warming spices of chai. The result is a soothing yet complex drink, perfect for winding down and embracing the cosy ambience of the night.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 480ml chai

    • 5tsp brown sugar

    • Garnish: Cinnamon Sticks

    • Saucepan

    • Stick blender

    • Glasses

Serves

    • 8 People

170ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

Instructions

  1. Combine and Heat: Place the butter, chai, and brown sugar in a pan. Heat the mixture and blend thoroughly using a stick blender.

  2. Add Whisky: Pour in the Johnnie Walker Black Label and blend again briefly before removing the pan from the heat.

  3. Pour and Serve: Allow the mixture to cool slightly, pour it into heatproof glasses, and garnish each with a cinnamon stick.

Read more on these topics

recipe recipe of the day
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court shuts down Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to dodge corruption charges
News Find out what the SIU discovered about government tender scams
South Africa ‘Police killings threaten South Africa’s stability,’ Ramaphosa warns
Elections 2026 Mbalula under fire as ANC candidate list blunder sparks internal backlash
Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘When it rains, ANC does well’: Ramaphosa defiant amid candidate list crisis

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News