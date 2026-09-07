Recipe of the day: Silky smoky hot buttered

A silky, smoky, hot-buttered cocktail featuring Johnnie Walker Black Label and chai spices.

On cool evenings, reach for this aromatic short drink in which the rich fruit and smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label combine with comforting chai.

On cool evenings, there’s nothing quite like savouring an aromatic short drink that blends sophistication and comfort. In this cocktail, the rich fruit and smoky character of Johnnie Walker Black Label merge effortlessly with the warming spices of chai. The result is a soothing yet complex drink, perfect for winding down and embracing the cosy ambience of the night.

Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker

Ingredients

5tsp butter

480ml chai

5tsp brown sugar

Garnish: Cinnamon Sticks

Saucepan

Stick blender

Glasses

Serves

8 People

170ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

Method