Recipe of the day: Quick and easy no-knead hot cross buns

Serve your warm hot cross buns with butter, or cut them in half and serve toasted topped with figs and maple syrup.

Hot cross buns have been a traditional Easter staple for thousands of years. A monk called Thomas Rodcliffe is said to have baked the first version of this popular treat, which he gave to the poor on Good Friday.

International cook book author, Nagi Maehashi shared a no-knead hot cross bun recipe on her website RecipeTin Eats. Maehashi says her recipe is much better than the store-bought buns, adding that it’s very easy to make. She does point out that while the no-knead recipe tastes and looks just like the classic one, they rise marginally less, and dry out a bit faster.

Easy hot cross buns recipe

Ingredients

Buns:

1 tablespoon dry yeast – any type (active dry, rapid rise, instant)

1/2 cup caster sugar (superfine sugar), or substitute with normal white sugar

1/2cup warm water

1 cup milk, lukewarm, full cream or low fat

4 cups bread flour + extra for dusting

2 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp All Spice or Mixed Spice

1/2 tsp salt

1 – 2 oranges, zest only

1 1/2 cups sultanas

50g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten with fork

Crosses:

1/2 cup flour, any white flour

5 tbsp water

Glaze:

1 tbsp apricot jam

2 tsp water

Method

Place the yeast and 2 teaspoons of the sugar in a medium bowl, then pour in water. Leave for 5 minutes until it froths. Place flour, remaining sugar, salt and spices in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Make a well in the centre. Add remaining Bun’s ingredients and pour in the yeast liquid, including all froth. Mix until combined with wooden spoon. It will be like a thick muffin batter. Not pourable, but thick and sticky. Leave the dough in the bowl, cover with a wet (clean) tea towel and place in a warm place to rise for around 1 1/2 – 2 hours. Line a baking tray with baking paper with overhang. Remove the tea towel and punch the dough to deflate. Dust the work surface with flour and place the dough on the work surface. Dust the top of the dough then knead lightly (to deflating air) and shape into a log. Cut into 12 equal pieces. Take one piece and press down with your palm, then use your fingers to gather into a ball, then roll the dough briefly to form a ball. This stretches the dough on one side and that’s how to get a nice smooth surface. Place the ball with the smooth side up on the tray. Repeat with remaining dough. Line them up 3 x 4. Spray a piece of cling wrap lightly with oil (any), then place over the tray. Return the tray to a warm place and leave for 45 min – 1 hour, until the dough has risen by about 75% (less than double in size). Partway through second rising process, preheat the oven to 180°C (all oven types).

Crosses:

Mix flour and water until a runny paste forms. Spoon into a round 3 mm piping bag or small ziplock bag then snip corner. Remove the cling wrap and pipe crosses onto the buns. Go slow so it hugs the curves.

Baking/glaze:

Bake for 22 minutes, or until the surface is a deep golden brown. The surface colour is the best test for this recipe. Meanwhile, place the jam and water in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Mix to combine. Remove buns from oven. Brush with jam mixture while warm. Use overhang to lift buns onto a cooling rack. Allow to cool to warm before serving.

*This recipe was created by international cook book author, Nagi Maehashi and was sourced from www.recipetineats.com

