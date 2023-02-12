Recipe of the day: Creamy polenta with pork ragu

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has a few staple meals, however, one of them includes pap and if you are tired of the maize meal dish, making polenta is similar but much quicker.

Polenta is a dish of cooked cornmeal, an Italian porridge that can be cooked fine, mashy, buttery or creamy.

Polenta can be served alone but it does pair well with savoury stews, and meats such as beef, pork and chicken.

Creamy polenta pork ragu

Ingredients

Pork Ragu

1.3kg of skinless, boneless pork shoulder (Boston butt), cut into 3 pieces

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp canola oil

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

3 Tbsp tomato paste

½ cup full-bodied red wine

1 can of whole peeled tomatoes

4 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

2 bay leaves

Creamy polenta and assembly

2 cups milk

4 cups chicken stock

1½ cups coarse polenta (not quick cooking)

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving

Freshly ground black pepper

Chopped parsley

Instructions

Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium. Cook pork, turning often until evenly browned, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a platter and pour off pan drippings. Wipe out any burned bits from the pot, but leave the golden-brown pieces (doing this will keep the finished sauce from tasting bitter). Add onion and garlic to pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is starting to brown and caramelize, 12–15 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly darkened in colour, 5–8 minutes. Add wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until reduced by about half, 5–8 minutes. Add tomatoes, crushing with your hands as you go, then add thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves; stir in 2 cups water. Add pork with any juices accumulated on the platter; season with salt and pepper. Bring liquid to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until pork is falling-apart tender, the sauce is thickened (it will be thicker than a typical pasta sauce), and flavours have melded, 2½–3 hours. Using 2 forks, shred the pork; taste and season with salt and pepper. Pork can be prepared a few days ahead. Let it cool, cover and chill. Reheat gently before serving. To make the polenta, bring chicken stock and milk to a simmer in a large pot. Whisking constantly, gradually add polenta; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, whisking often, until polenta is tender and creamy, 20–25 minutes (if polenta becomes too thick too soon, loosen mixture by adding a little water and continue cooking). Add butter and ½ cup Parmesan to polenta and whisk until melted; season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon polenta into bowls or onto a platter and top with pork. Scatter parsley and more Parmesan over top.

This recipe can be found on whiteplateblankslate.com.