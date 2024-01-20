Lazy Saturday recipe: Easy 10-minute pizza dough

Your homemade pizza will be baked and ready in 30 minutes with this ‘no rise no knead’ pizza dough recipe.

With the price of takeaway pizza already close to R200 for one, why not save some money and make your own homemade pizza using this easy 10-minute pizza dough recipe.

Easy homemade pizza dough recipe

Ingredients

For the pizza dough

1 Tablespoon instant dry / fast acting yeast

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 ½ cups warm water 110°F / 32°C

1 ½ teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons oil

4 cups all-purpose / cake flour

1 to 2 tablespoons cornmeal / polenta or semolina for dusting baking trays

For the pizza sauce

2 teaspoons oil

1 small onion diced

1 small red or green bell pepper diced

1 can diced or pureed tomatoes or 3 tomatoes peeled and finely chopped or blended until smooth

1 teaspoon tomato paste

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon mixed dried herbs or use your favourite mix

Salt to taste

Method

Making the pizza dough

Start by warming the water in the microwave or kettle. It should not be boiling, just lukewarm. (110°F / 32°C) Add the oil into the warm water and mix together. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the warm water and oil mixture. Using a spoon or your hands, just mix together, to form a soft dough. Do not knead the dough, just gather it together until it is well combined and soft. Leave covered to rest for 10 minutes. During this time, prepare the toppings and sauce for the pizza After 10 minutes, divide the dough in half and roll out each piece to about 30 cm diameter with a 1 ½ cm thickness. Make a tiny fold on the edge and pinch it down. Spread with a sauce and toppings of your choice or use the sauce in this recipe Bake in a preheated oven of 374°F / 190°C for 10 to 15 minutes until the crust is golden and the cheese has melted.

Making the pizza sauce

Pour the oil into a small saucepan and turn the stove on to medium heat. Add in the diced onions and chopped bell pepper. Cook for 2 minutes, and then add in the rest of the pizza sauce ingredients. Let this mix simmer on the stove for 10 minutes until reduced and thickened. Spread over pressed pizza dough and add grated cheese and toppings of your choice.

Notes

Use any combination of dried or fresh herbs of your choice. Herbs which work well with pizza include dried or fresh basil, oregano, chives, garlic, rosemary and thyme.

*This recipe was sourced from www.thegardeningfoodie.com

