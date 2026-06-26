From snacks to dessert: Recipes for your Bafana Bafana vs Canada watch party

These recipes will help you put together a winning watch party menu.

Whether you’re hosting family or friends to cheer on Bafana Bafana against Canada on Sunday, 28 June, good food is just as important as the action on the pitch. From savoury finger foods and hearty mains to sweet treats, these recipes will help you put together a winning watch party menu.

Recipes for your Bafana Bafana vs Canada watch party

Snack

Zorah Booley Samaai‘s Sweet Scones

Ingredients

270g gluten-free all-purpose flour

¾ tsp xanthan gum (omit if flour contains)

2 1/3 Tbsp white sugar

1 Tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

35g cold salted butter, cut into cubes

140ml cold buttermilk

1 large egg, whisked (make sure it is cold)

1 Tbsp apricot jam

1 tsp water

To serve

Clotted cream and jam, or cheese

Method

In a large bowl, combine the flour, xanthan gum (if needed), sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. Whisk well to remove any lumps. Mix in the cubed butter using your fingers, until the mixture resembles sand. You can also use a fork, pastry cutter or food processor with a steel blade. Then, make a well in the centre of the mixture and pour in the buttermilk and egg. Mix well with a wooden spoon or your hands, until the dough comes together. Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. There will be some rough parts and dents in the dough – this is normal. Using your hands, roll out the dough to 3-5cm thick. Use a cookie cutter or a glass to cut out the scones. You can use any size cutter or glass you want; however, it will affect how many scones you get out of one piece of dough. Refrigerate for 30 minutes (see Notes and Tips). In the meantime, preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a baking tray with baking paper. Spray lightly with nonstick spray and set aside. In a small bowl, melt the apricot jam and water in the microwave until runny. Brush the mixture on top of the scones (see Notes and Tips). Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until the tops are golden-brown. Enjoy with clotted cream and jam, or cheese.

Picture: iStock

Starters / Finger food

Hendrik Marais‘s Tuna Mayo Wraps

Ingredients

Filling

Wraps

Method

Prepare the filling by mixing ll the ingredients together. For the ‘wraps’, whisk the eggs well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Pour in half the eggs (the ‘wrap’ should be thinner than an omelette). Cook covered until the eggs are firm. Spoon half the filling over the cooked eggs and fold. For the second ‘wrap’, repeat with the other half of the eggs and filling.

Tuna mayo wrap. Picture: Supplied

Main

Jan Braai’s Boerewors and Askoek directly in the Coals

Ingredients

For the Askoek

Tools

Method

Make a very hot fire. Bigger is absolutely better. Prepare the askoek dough: In a bowl, mix together the flour, yeast and salt. Then, add the water and olive oil, and use a wooden spoon or your hands to mix until everything is combined and the dough comes together and is soft and elastic. Cover the dough with cling wrap so that the cling wrap sticks directly onto the surface of the dough and leave it somewhere warm to rise for 1 hour. After 1 hour, sprinkle lots of extra flour onto the surface of a table or work area. Remove the cling wrap from the dough. Scrape the dough out of the mixing bowl onto the floured surface. Divide the dough into six equal portions – easiest is a dough cutter and second prize is a knife. Use your two hands to roll the six pieces into balls. Sprinkle more flour over them. Now roll each ball with a rolling pin or wine bottle to a flatter shape, almost like a small pita bread. If things are sticky, add more flour. Prepare the boerewors: Keep the boerewors in one long piece and coil it into a circle on a flat surface. Insert two metal skewers all the way through the boerewors at a 90-degree angle to each other, effectively putting the boerewors on a skewer cross. This way you can braai and turn the boerewors easily with your tongs on the open coals without it breaking. This trick also works when you have to braai boerewors on an open grid. Once the coals are ready, scrape them open and place the bread discs directly onto very hot coals. Braai them, turning often, until baked all the way through. This will only take a few turns and minutes. Once they are done they will look beautifully toasted and obviously have a few charred spots. Remove the bread from the fire and scrape and wipe off any significant coals and ash. A fine layer of ash here and there is acceptable and part of the meal. Sand is not acceptable and means you did not have enough coals. While you braai the bread, also braai the boerewors directly on even hotter coals. This takes about 6 minutes and you turn the boerewors once. Remove the boerewors from the fire and scrape off the odd coal sticking to it, which will be less than you anticipate if your fire was big enough and your coals were hot enough. As soon as you’re ready, it’s time to serve. Remove the skewers from the boerewors. Break the bread, generously lather with butter and serve with theboerewors.

Picture: iStock

Dessert

Elmarie Berry‘s Cheat Chocolate-Caramel Dream Cake

Ingredients and method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Follow the instructions on the chocolate cake box to prepare the mixture. Spray a bundt cake tin with cooking spray. Pour half of the batter into the cake tin. Spoon one can of caramel treat into the centre of the batter. Top with the remaining batter and bake for 30-40 minutes until done. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before you turn it out. Mix the second can of caramel treat with the milk and beat until smooth and runny. Pour the sauce into a jug. Whip the cream until soft peaks form, mix in the icing sugar and drop spoonfuls of the whipped cream on the cake, then dust with cocoa powder. Serve with the caramel sauce.

Chocolate-caramel dream cake. Picture: Supplied

*These recipes were sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.