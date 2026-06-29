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Recipe of the day: Butternut soup upgrade

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

29 June 2026

04:16 pm

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Velvety butternut soup topped with caramelised butternut, creamy yoghurt, candied seeds and crispy chorizo.

Butternut soup recipe

Picture: supplied

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This is a rich, comforting bowl with layers of texture and flavour.

Ingredients

  • Butternut soup (pre-made)
  • Salt, to taste
  • Lemon juice, to taste
  • Cinnamon sweet potato & butternut 500g
  • Double cream plain yoghurt
  • Candied pumpkin & sunflower seed mix sprinkle 35g
  • Chilli crisp, as desired
  • Crispy chorizo bits
  • Olive oil

Method

Warm the soup gently in a saucepan.

Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice to taste.

Prepare toppings: caramelise roasted butternut slices, prepare double cream yoghurt, and crisp the chorizo.

Ladle soup into bowls. Add butternut slices, swirl yoghurt, and sprinkle candied seeds and chorizo.

Finish each bowl with a spoonful of chilli crisp and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serving suggestion: Serve immediately with sourdough rolls. These additions create a café-style soup that is both visually appealing and full of flavour.

  • Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay
Print

Recipe of the day :Butternut soup upgrade

Butternut soup recipe

A rich, comforting bowl with layers of texture and flavour.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Pick n Pay Butternut Soup (pre-made)

RELATED ARTICLES

Salt, to taste

Lemon juice, to taste

PnP Cinnamon Sweet Potato & Butternut 500 g

PnP Double Cream plain yoghurt

PnP Candied Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Mix Sprinkle 35 g

Chilli crisp, as desired

Crispy chorizo bits

Olive oil

Instructions

Warm the soup gently in a saucepan.

Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice to taste.

Prepare toppings: caramelise roasted butternut slices, prepare double cream yoghurt, and crisp the chorizo.

Ladle soup into bowls. Add butternut slices, swirl yoghurt, and sprinkle candied seeds and chorizo.

Finish each bowl with a spoonful of chilli crisp and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serving Suggestion:
Serve immediately with sourdough rolls. These additions create a café-style soup that is both visually appealing and full of flavour.

-Recipe supplied by Pick n pay

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