Recipe of the day: Butternut soup upgrade

Velvety butternut soup topped with caramelised butternut, creamy yoghurt, candied seeds and crispy chorizo.

This is a rich, comforting bowl with layers of texture and flavour.

Ingredients

Butternut soup (pre-made)

Salt, to taste

Lemon juice, to taste

Cinnamon sweet potato & butternut 500g

Double cream plain yoghurt

Candied pumpkin & sunflower seed mix sprinkle 35g

Chilli crisp, as desired

Crispy chorizo bits

Olive oil

Method

Warm the soup gently in a saucepan.

Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice to taste.

Prepare toppings: caramelise roasted butternut slices, prepare double cream yoghurt, and crisp the chorizo.

Ladle soup into bowls. Add butternut slices, swirl yoghurt, and sprinkle candied seeds and chorizo.

Finish each bowl with a spoonful of chilli crisp and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serving suggestion: Serve immediately with sourdough rolls. These additions create a café-style soup that is both visually appealing and full of flavour.