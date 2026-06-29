Velvety butternut soup topped with caramelised butternut, creamy yoghurt, candied seeds and crispy chorizo.
This is a rich, comforting bowl with layers of texture and flavour.
Ingredients
- Butternut soup (pre-made)
- Salt, to taste
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Cinnamon sweet potato & butternut 500g
- Double cream plain yoghurt
- Candied pumpkin & sunflower seed mix sprinkle 35g
- Chilli crisp, as desired
- Crispy chorizo bits
- Olive oil
Method
Warm the soup gently in a saucepan.
Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice to taste.
Prepare toppings: caramelise roasted butternut slices, prepare double cream yoghurt, and crisp the chorizo.
Ladle soup into bowls. Add butternut slices, swirl yoghurt, and sprinkle candied seeds and chorizo.
Finish each bowl with a spoonful of chilli crisp and a drizzle of olive oil.
Serving suggestion: Serve immediately with sourdough rolls. These additions create a café-style soup that is both visually appealing and full of flavour.
- Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay
Recipe of the day :Butternut soup upgrade
A rich, comforting bowl with layers of texture and flavour.
Ingredients
Pick n Pay Butternut Soup (pre-made)
Salt, to taste
Lemon juice, to taste
PnP Cinnamon Sweet Potato & Butternut 500 g
PnP Double Cream plain yoghurt
PnP Candied Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Mix Sprinkle 35 g
Chilli crisp, as desired
Crispy chorizo bits
Olive oil
Instructions
Warm the soup gently in a saucepan.
Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice to taste.
Prepare toppings: caramelise roasted butternut slices, prepare double cream yoghurt, and crisp the chorizo.
Ladle soup into bowls. Add butternut slices, swirl yoghurt, and sprinkle candied seeds and chorizo.
Finish each bowl with a spoonful of chilli crisp and a drizzle of olive oil.
Serving Suggestion:
Serve immediately with sourdough rolls. These additions create a café-style soup that is both visually appealing and full of flavour.
-Recipe supplied by Pick n pay