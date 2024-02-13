Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad for Valentine’s Day

Tickle the love of your life’s taste buds with this time-saving meal.

Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad. Picture: Supplied

If you are still scratching your head trying to figure out what to cook for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, look no further than Philicity Reeken’s Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad recipe.

This recipe combines the tantalising flavours of the sea with the fresh zest of tropical fruits.

Philicity said her approach to this meal goes beyond the mere act of cooking.

“It’s about creating an experience that celebrates the shared moments between lovers.”

Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad

Ingredients

Skewers

3 prawns per person (with heads attached)

1 fillet of hake (approximately 400g) or frozen skinless medallions

Baby onions

Baby tomatoes

Sweet paprika peppers

Salad

Cucumbers

Pineapple

Mango

Sliced mangetout

Sweet paprika peppers

Dressing

Lime juice

Red wine vinegar

Chopped red chili (deseeded if preferred)

Oil

Skewer Sauce

Oil

Fish spice

Prawn spice

Liquid smoke

Sides

Pita bread

Tzatziki spread

Method

Chop all the salad ingredients into bite-sized pieces and mix lime juice, chopped chili, red wine vinegar, and oil for the dressing. Refrigerate the dressing.

For the skewers, alternate hake, peppers, prawns, and onions. Brush with the skewer sauce and grill for about 5 minutes on each side or until you achieve char lines. Serve the skewers with hot pita bread smeared with tzatziki and the refreshing cucumber and pineapple salad.

*This recipe was sent to The Citizen by El Broide

