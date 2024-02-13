Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

13 Feb 2024

Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad for Valentine’s Day

Tickle the love of your life’s taste buds with this time-saving meal.

If you are still scratching your head trying to figure out what to cook for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, look no further than Philicity Reeken’s Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad recipe.

This recipe combines the tantalising flavours of the sea with the fresh zest of tropical fruits.

Philicity said her approach to this meal goes beyond the mere act of cooking.

“It’s about creating an experience that celebrates the shared moments between lovers.”

Hake and Prawn Skewers with Cucumber and Pineapple Salad

Ingredients

Skewers

  • 3 prawns per person (with heads attached)
  • 1 fillet of hake (approximately 400g) or frozen skinless medallions
  • Baby onions
  • Baby tomatoes
  • Sweet paprika peppers

Salad

  • Cucumbers
  • Pineapple
  • Mango
  • Sliced mangetout
  • Sweet paprika peppers

Dressing

  • Lime juice
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Chopped red chili (deseeded if preferred)
  • Oil

Skewer Sauce

  • Oil
  • Fish spice
  • Prawn spice
  • Liquid smoke

Sides

  • Pita bread
  • Tzatziki spread

Method

  1. Chop all the salad ingredients into bite-sized pieces and mix lime juice, chopped chili, red wine vinegar, and oil for the dressing.
  2. Refrigerate the dressing.
    For the skewers, alternate hake, peppers, prawns, and onions.
  3. Brush with the skewer sauce and grill for about 5 minutes on each side or until you achieve char lines.
  4. Serve the skewers with hot pita bread smeared with tzatziki and the refreshing cucumber and pineapple salad.

*This recipe was sent to The Citizen by El Broide

