Recipe of the day: Homemade fried fish cake balls

If you are looking for a quick meal for to throw together for dinner, these fried fish cake balls recipe will be a hit with your family.

This recipe is combined with tender flaky fish and a blend of aromatic ingredients, thoughtfully chosen to infuse each bite with a burst of flavour.

These delectable spheres of culinary delight are easy to make and offer a delightful twist on traditional seafood dishes.

From the first crunch to the last satisfying bite, these fish cake balls promise to become a cherished favourite on your family menu.

Fried fish cake balls

Homemade fried fish cake with chilli syrup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1kg skinless, boneless sustainable white fish fillets, such as cod or coley

1 onion, peeled and grated

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1 medium free-range egg, beaten

2 tbsp medium matzo meal

2 tsp caster sugar

½ tbsp salt

2 litres corn oil or sunflower oil (for deep frying)

Chopped fresh dill to serve

Method

Put the fish in a food processor and whizz until minced. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and add the onion, carrot, egg, matzo meal, sugar, salt and a few grindings of black pepper. Use your hands to mix everything together well. Heat the oil in a large, deep, heavy-based saucepan to 170°C when tested with a digital probe thermometer (or until a cube of bread turns golden brown in 30-40 seconds). Take a walnut-size piece of the mixture and form into a ball then, using a slotted spoon, drop it into the hot oil and cook for 7-8 minutes until deep golden brown. Leave the ball to cool, then taste for seasoning. Add more salt or pepper to the mixture in the bowl if you like, then take pieces and form into 40-45 rounds the size of ping pong balls, putting them on a tray ready to fry. Fry the fish balls in batches, as above, ensuring each batch is cooked through and checking the oil temperature stays constant. Remove the cooked balls with a slotted spoon and set aside on a separate plate or tray lined with kitchen paper. Cool completely before serving. (Or, even better, make the day before and chill until required) Sprinkle with chopped dill and serve with chrain (a spicy beetroot and horseradish relish) or mayo.

*This recipe was sourced from deliciousmagazine.co.uk.

