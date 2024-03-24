Sunday lunch: Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs with Grilled Pineapple Salad
Everyone will be back for seconds when you serve up this delicious dish.
Pictures: iStock
Looking for something other than a roasted chicken, lamb, pork shanks or curry to make for Sunday lunch? The whole family will love these glazed ribs, basted with a pineapple teriyaki style sauce served alongside a flavourful grilled pineapple salad.
Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs:
Ingredients
Ribs:
- ½ can KOO Pineapple Rings with syrup
- 1kg rack of Pork Ribs
- ½ cup Soy Sauce
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Garam Masala
- ¼ cup Rice Vinegar / White Spirit Vinegar
- 3 tablespoons All Gold Tomato Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 1 Red Chilli, finely chopped (optional)
- 2 tablespoons crushed Ginger and Garlic
- Pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons white Sesame Seeds + more for garnishing
Grilled Pineapple Salad:
- 1 can KOO Pineapple Rings, drained and syrup kept aside
- Spray and Cook Oil Spray
- 1 Red Pepper, cut into cubes
- 1 head Lettuce, or any salad greens preferred
- 100g Feta Cheese, roughly chopped
- 100g Pecan Nuts (optional)
Dressing:
- ¼ cup leftover syrup from KOO Pineapple Rings
- 1 tablespoon Honey
- ¼ cup Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- 2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
- Salt & pepper to taste
Method
Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Rub the ribs with salt, black pepper and garam masala then transfer to a foil lined baking sheet. Roast for an hour, flipping the meat over regularly.
- Put the pineapple rings into a blender and blend to form a purée.
- For the glazing sauce – in a large pan over medium heat, combine the pineapple purée plus syrup, sugar, soy sauce, tomato sauce, rice / white spirit vinegar, ginger and garlic and chilli if using. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer while stirring frequently until the sauce thickens, this might take about 20 minutes. Once the sauce has reduced add sesame seeds then remove from heat and pour into a sealable container.
- Remove the ribs from the oven after 30 minutes of roasting then using a basting brush, brush the glaze all over both sides of the ribs then return to the oven for 15 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup of basting for a second coat.
- After 15 minutes give the ribs a second coat of basting and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes. The ribs should now be ready for serving!
Dressing:
- Spray a griddle pan with Spray and Cook oil spray then over high heat fry pineapple rings and red peppers, each side for 3 minutes. You may use a regular pan too for this.
- In a salad bowl, arrange lettuce leaves, grilled pineapples and red pepper, feta and pecan nuts if using.
- Mix olive oil, leftover pineapple syrup, honey, salt & pepper, Dijon mustard and vinegar in a small bowl to make your dressing. Drizzle over your salad and enjoy!
