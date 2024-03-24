Recipes

Sunday lunch: Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs with Grilled Pineapple Salad

Everyone will be back for seconds when you serve up this delicious dish.

Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs with Grilled Pineapple Salad

Pictures: iStock

Looking for something other than a roasted chicken, lamb, pork shanks or curry to make for Sunday lunch? The whole family will love these glazed ribs, basted with a pineapple teriyaki style sauce served alongside a flavourful grilled pineapple salad.

Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs:

Ingredients

Ribs:

  • ½ can KOO Pineapple Rings with syrup
  • 1kg rack of Pork Ribs
  • ½ cup Soy Sauce
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Garam Masala
  • ¼ cup Rice Vinegar / White Spirit Vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons All Gold Tomato Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 1 Red Chilli, finely chopped (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons crushed Ginger and Garlic
  • Pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons white Sesame Seeds + more for garnishing

Grilled Pineapple Salad:

  • 1 can KOO Pineapple Rings, drained and syrup kept aside
  • Spray and Cook Oil Spray
  • 1 Red Pepper, cut into cubes
  • 1 head Lettuce, or any salad greens preferred
  • 100g Feta Cheese, roughly chopped
  • 100g Pecan Nuts (optional)

Dressing:

  • ¼ cup leftover syrup from KOO Pineapple Rings
  • 1 tablespoon Honey
  • ¼ cup Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
  • 2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Method

Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Rub the ribs with salt, black pepper and garam masala then transfer to a foil lined baking sheet. Roast for an hour, flipping the meat over regularly.
  3. Put the pineapple rings into a blender and blend to form a purée.
  4. For the glazing sauce – in a large pan over medium heat, combine the pineapple purée plus syrup, sugar, soy sauce, tomato sauce, rice / white spirit vinegar, ginger and garlic and chilli if using. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer while stirring frequently until the sauce thickens, this might take about 20 minutes. Once the sauce has reduced add sesame seeds then remove from heat and pour into a sealable container.
  5. Remove the ribs from the oven after 30 minutes of roasting then using a basting brush, brush the glaze all over both sides of the ribs then return to the oven for 15 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup of basting for a second coat.
  6. After 15 minutes give the ribs a second coat of basting and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes. The ribs should now be ready for serving!

Dressing:

  1. Spray a griddle pan with Spray and Cook oil spray then over high heat fry pineapple rings and red peppers, each side for 3 minutes. You may use a regular pan too for this.
  2. In a salad bowl, arrange lettuce leaves, grilled pineapples and red pepper, feta and pecan nuts if using.
  3. Mix olive oil, leftover pineapple syrup, honey, salt & pepper, Dijon mustard and vinegar in a small bowl to make your dressing. Drizzle over your salad and enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za.  

