Recipe of the day: Budget friendly chicken and egg ramen bowl

24 June 2025

Are you looking for a delicious and satisfying meal that won’t break the bank before payday?Look no further than this Chicken and Egg Ramen Bowl!

This budget-friendly recipe combines hearty noodles, succulent chicken, and a perfectly cooked egg; creating a comforting dish that’s both filling and flavorful.

Using simple ingredients that you likely already have in your pantry, this ramen bowl is not only economical but also quick to prepare.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or for family, this easy-to-make meal is a great way to stretch your budget while still enjoying a tasty dinner.

Let’s dive into this affordable and delicious recipe!

Serves 2 – 4

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) butter
  • 15ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil

Ingredients for broth

  • 10ml (2 tsp) ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 45ml (3 tbsp) soy sauce
  • 1litre (4 cups) chicken stock
  • 250g (1 punnett) button mushrooms, sliced
  • 250g egg noodles, cook per packet instructions
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • 1 green chilli, sliced, optional
  • 2 large eggs, boiled to your liking
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander, leaves only

Method

  1. Place the chicken on a plate and season well. Heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan and cook the chicken until golden on both sides. Remove, cover and keep warm until ready to use.
  2. For the broth, use the same pan and add the ginger and garlic and cook for a few minutes.
  3. Add the soy sauce, stir to combine, and cook for a few seconds. Add the stock, cover, and bring to a boil. Remove the lid and simmer for about 5 – 8 minutes.
  4. Add the mushrooms and simmer gently for a further 5 minutes and season to taste.
  5. To assemble the bowl, slice the chicken into thin pieces, place the noodles into a deep serving bowl, add the chicken and pour the broth over. Top with the spring onions, chilli and the eggs, serve immediately with a few coriander leaves.

