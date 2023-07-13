Recipe of the day: Chef Reuben Riffel shares two meat dishes with infused butter sauces

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Tired of always marinating or basting your beef and venison when you cook the meat cuts? Chef Reuben Riffel shows us how to prepare a juicy beef steak infused in butter. He also shares an age-infused butternut and venison recipe that is to die for.

Two delicious meat recipes cooked in infused butter sauces

Beef schnitzel with Parmalat’s cinnamon and honey butter

Cinnamon is a classic pairing with roasted butternut. In this recipe, we elevate this flavour pairing to a taste trio with Parmalat’s Cinnamon & Honey butter. The loaded butternut salad shares a plate with butter-basted beef schnitzel, a zesty crème fraîche sauce and roasted cabbage.

Beef and maple butternut dish. Photo: UCOOK

Ingredients

500g Butternut: de-seeded, peeled (optional) & cut into half-moons

8g Fresh Rosemary: rinsed

20ml Maple Syrup

200g Cabbage: roughly chopped

60ml Crème Fraîche

1 Lemon: zested and cut into wedges

20g Hazelnuts: roughly chopped

300g Free-range Beef schnitzel (without crumbs)

10ml NOMU Provençal Rub

60g Parmalat’s Cinnamon & Honey Butter

40g Green Leaves: rinsed

Method

Maple Butternut: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Spread the butternut half-moons and the rinsed rosemary sprigs on a roasting tray. Coat in oil, the maple syrup, and season. Roast in the hot oven until golden, 25-30 minutes (shifting halfway). Roast Cabbage: When the butternut has been in the oven for 10 minutes, spread the chopped cabbage on a separate roasting tray. Coat in oil and season. Roast in the hot oven for the remaining time. Crème Fraiche: In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche, the lemon zest (to taste), and seasoning. Set aside. Golden Hazelnuts: Place the chopped hazelnuts in a pan over a medium heat. Toast until golden brown, 2-4 minutes (shifting occasionally). Remove from the pan and set aside. Buttery Schnitzel: Return the pan to medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil. Pat the schnitzel dry with paper towel. When hot, fry the schnitzel until browned, 30-60 seconds per side. In the final 30 seconds, baste with a knob of butter and the NOMU rub. Remove from the pan and season. Nutty Salad: Remove the butternut from the oven and toss with Parmalat’s Cinnamon & Honey Butter. In a salad bowl, toss together the rinsed green leaves, the roasted butternut, the toasted hazelnuts, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Plate Up: Plate up the seared schnitzel and serve with the lemony crème fraîche for dunking. Side with the loaded butternut salad and roasted cabbage. Serve with any remaining lemon wedges. Enjoy, Chef.

Sage-infused butternut and venison steak

Sage butternut and venison. Photo: UCOOK

Ingredients

300g Beetroot: rinsed, trimmed, peeled (optional) & cut into bite-sized pieces

200g Broccoli Florets: cut into bite-sized pieces

1 Red Onion peeled & cut into wedges

20g Sunflower Seeds

1 Lemon: zested & cut into wedges

320g Free-range Venison Steak

8g Fresh Sage: rinsed, picked & dried

60g Parmalat’s Lemon & Black Pepper Butter

40g Green Leaves: rinsed

Method

Roasted Beets: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Spread out the beetroot pieces on a roasting tray. Coat in oil and season. Roast in the hot oven until crispy, 30-35 minutes (shifting halfway). Place the broccoli pieces and onion wedges in a bowl. Coat in oil and seasoning. Set aside. Toasted Seeds: Place the sunflower seeds in a pan over medium heat. Toast until golden brown, 2-3 minutes (shifting occasionally). Remove from the pan and set aside. Broc and Onion: Once the beetroot has been roasting for 10 minutes, scatter over the dressed broccoli & onions and drizzle with the lemon juice. Return to the oven for the remaining roasting time. Buttery Venison: Return the pan to medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil. Pat the venison dry with paper towel. When hot, sear the venison until browned, 2-3 minutes per side (for medium-rare). In the final minute, add the dried sage leaves. Remove from the heat, add Parmalat’s Lemon & Black Pepper Butter. Remove the venison from the pan, reserving the pan juices. Rest for 2-3 minutes, slice, and season. Plate it up: Toss the rinsed green leaves through the roasted veg. Plate up the roast veg salad and side with the sage basted venison doused in the reserved butter pan juices. Scatter over the toasted seeds. There you have it, Chef.

*These recipes are courtesy of UCOOK and was created by Chef Reuben Riffel.

