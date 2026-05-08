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Recipe of the day: Código Bloody Maria

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

8 May 2026

02:00 pm

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The Código Bloody Maria is a spicy twist on the classic Bloody Mary.

Recipe of the day: Código Bloody Maria

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Cinco de Mayo is a vibrant celebration of Mexican heritage, marking the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, and is celebrated this week.

This festive day is often enjoyed with lively music, delicious food and creative cocktails.

The Código Bloody Maria, a spicy twist on the classic Bloody Mary, is the perfect drink to toast this spirited occasion.

Recipe supplied by: Código 1530 Tequila

Servings: 1

Prep time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila
  • 4 parts tomato juice
  • ½ part lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon horseradish
  • 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 dashes Tabasco sauce
  • 1 dash celery salt
  • 1 dash ground black pepper

Method

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Add Código, tomato juice, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, and black pepper.
  3. Shake and strain into a highball or flared pint glass over ice.
  4. Garnish with a celery stick, and add savory garnishes like olives and peppers for extra flavour.
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Recipe of the day: Código Bloody Maria

Recipe of the day: Código Bloody Maria

Cinco de Mayo is a vibrant celebration of Mexican heritage, marking the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, and is celebrated this week.

This festive day is often enjoyed with lively music, delicious food, and creative cocktails.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Código Bloody Maria, a spicy twist on the classic Bloody Mary, is the perfect drink to toast this spirited occasion.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

    1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
    2. Add Código, tomato juice, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, and black pepper.
    3. Shake and strain into a highball or flared pint glass over ice.
    4. Garnish with a celery stick as is tradition and add savory garnishes like olives, peppers for extra flavour.

  1.  

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