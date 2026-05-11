Recipe of the day: Meat free Monday Beetroot Falafel wraps

Embrace Meat Free Monday with our recipe of the day: Beetroot Falafel Wraps.

Packed with vibrant colour and earthy flavour, these wraps are a delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional meat-based meals.

Perfect for lunch or dinner, they offer a satisfying crunch, fresh veggies, and a tangy sauce, making plant-based eating both easy and exciting!



Prep: 45 min

Cook: 30 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the Falafel:

1 tin KOO Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup KOO Grated Beetroot in vinegar

¼ cup Golden Cloud Flour

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

1 tsp Cumin

½ tsp Ground Coriander

¼ Onion, roughly chopped

1 Garlic clove

¼ cup fresh Coriander

For the Dressing:

½ cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise

2 tbsp Peanut Butter

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

To Assemble:

½ cup Slaw mix

Coriander

Mint

4 tbsp Yoghurt

Rotis

Method



Blend the falafel ingredients to form a rough paste.

Roll into balls and fry in hot oil until golden brown.

Drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

For the dressing, blend or whisk together the ingredients and season to taste.

To assemble, warm the rotis in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Spread a little yoghurt over the middle third of the roti.

Top with some slaw mix, then 3-4 falafel balls.

Drizzle with some sauce, then garnish with mint and coriander.

Recipe supplied by KOO