Recipe of the day: Egg and ox liver curry

Whether served with rice, pap or freshly baked bread, this protein-packed curry is sure to impress

Today’s recipe is a hearty egg and ox liver curry that will appeal to adventurous food lovers seeking something different.

This dish combines tender ox liver and boiled eggs simmered in a rich, spicy curry sauce, resulting in a satisfying meal with bold, authentic flavours.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 55 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil

1 onion

1kg ox liver

4 eggs

4 tomatoes, grated

2 tbsp curry powder

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 tins samp and beans

Method

Fry the onions in the oil until soft.

Add the liver and brown on all sides.

Boil a pot of water and then boil the eggs for 6 minutes, and once time is up, put the eggs into a bowl of cold water.

Add the curry powder to the onions and liver and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Add the grated tomatoes and tomato paste to the liver pan, along with the salt and pepper, and simmer for 20 minutes or until the sauce has reduced.

Once the tomatoes have reduced and thickened, pop the eggs into the sauce and leave on the heat for a further 5 minutes while you warm up the samp and beans separately.

Serve with samp and beans.