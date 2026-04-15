Recipe of the day: grilled lemon garlic prawns, butter rice and green salad

This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or an elegant dinner; every bite is pure enjoyment.

Grilled lemon-garlic prawns, butter rice and green salad make for a vibrant, mouth-watering trio that celebrates freshness and simplicity.

The succulent prawns, infused with zesty lemon and aromatic garlic, pair perfectly with fluffy butter rice, delivering a comforting richness to the plate.

Accompanied by a crisp green salad, this combination offers a balanced meal that delights the senses, bright, savoury and refreshing.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves: Four

Ingredients:

1kg prawns of your choice (about 24 prawns), thawed and deveined

½ cup Excella Sunflower oil

2 tablespoons butter

6 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 tablespoons lemon juice, more if desired

500ml fresh cream



Butter rice:

2 cups Excella Thai rice

3-4 cups water

salt to taste

1 cup frozen mixed veg

¼ cup butter

Green salad:

1 lettuce head

2 cups baby spinach

¼ cup pistachios

2 tablespoons almonds, toasted

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds, toasted

½ teaspoon sugar





For the dressing:

½ cup Excella Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

Season to taste

Method

1. Start with the rice by cooking it according to the package instructions. In the last 5 minutes of simmering, stir in the butter and frozen veg. Then steam until fully cooked. Finally, set aside.

2. For the prawns, heat a pan with 3 tbsp of Excella Sunflower oil. Once hot, fry the prawns in batches for about 2 minutes on each side. Make sure to get them slightly charred. Once all the prawns are cooked, remove them from the pan and set aside.

3. Reduce the heat to medium, then in the same pan, heat another 3 tbsp of Excella Sunflower oil and the butter.

4. Sauté the garlic until fragrant for about 3 min, then add the chilli flakes and smoked paprika. Cook for 1 min, then add the lemon juice.

Add the cream, then cook until slightly reduced and thickened. Afterwards, add the prawns and cook for a final 2 min.

5. Switch off the heat and prepare the salad for serving.

6. For the salad, cut the lettuce head into quarters, then place it onto a salad platter.

7. Scatter the baby spinach then onto the empty spots on the platter. Mix all the dressing ingredients, then drizzle them over the salad.

8. In a blender, add the nuts, seeds, whole spices, and seasonings into a food processor. Then pulse into a coarse spice and sprinkle onto the prawns.

Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za