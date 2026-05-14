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Recipe of the day: Meaty Minestrone soup

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

14 May 2026

05:59 pm

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With every spoonful, enjoy a wholesome, filling meal that brings warmth and robust taste to your table.

Recipe of the day: Meaty Minestrone soup

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Savour the comforting flavours of Meaty Minestrone Soup, a delicious blend of tender beef, colourful vegetables, and hearty beans simmered in a rich tomato broth.

This classic Italian-inspired soup is both nourishing and satisfying, perfect for chilly evenings or family gatherings.

Save time by swapping vegetables and beans for two packets of precut PnP minestrone mix.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

  • Glug olive oil blend
  • Salt and milled pepper
  • 1.2kg PnP beef marrow and stewing meat
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp (15ml) ground coriander
  • 3 rosemary
  • 1 cup whole dried red kidney beans, soaked
  • 1 cup dried cow peas, soaked
  • 1 can (400g) PnP Italian diced and peeled tomatoes
  • 3 Tbsp (45ml) Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ packet (250g) carrots, peeled and cubed
  • ½ head green cabbage
  • ½ packet (150g) Swiss chard
  • 4 cups (1L) beef stock
  • 6 cups (1.5L) water
  • 1 packet (50g) PnP cream of tomato flavoured soup
  • Parmesan, for serving
  • Crusty bread, for serving

Method

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over high heat. Season the meat well.
  2. Brown meat and marrow bones in 2-3 batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Remove and set aside.
  3. Add another glug of oil, if needed, to the same pot and lower the heat slightly. Sauté onions for 8-10 minutes, or until golden.
  4. Return meat to the pot. Add remaining ingredients, except for the cabbage, Swiss chard and tomato soup. Season well. (If using canned beans, do not add at this point.)
  5. Simmer covered for 1 hour over medium heat (do not boil), stirring every 15 minutes.
  6. Add remaining vegetables, prepared tomato soup, and canned beans, if using.
  7. Simmer for another 10-15 minutes, or until well combined and thickened.
  8. Serve soup with a grating of Parmesan and crusty bread on the side.

GOOD IDEA: For the most tender result, cook this soup in a pressure cooker on medium for 45 minutes. Add the tomato soup after pressure-cooking, as per the recipe above.

-Recipe supplied by: Pnp.co.za

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Recipe of the day: Meaty Minestrone soup

Recipe of the day: Meaty Minestrone soup

Savour the comforting flavours of Meaty Minestrone Soup, a delicious blend of tender beef, colourful vegetables, and hearty beans simmered in a rich tomato broth.

This classic Italian-inspired soup is both nourishing and satisfying, perfect for chilly evenings or family gatherings.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over high heat. Season the meat well.

  2. Brown meat and marrow bones in 2-3 batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Remove and set aside.

  3. Add another glug of oil, if needed, to the same pot and lower the heat slightly. Sauté onions for 8-10 minutes, or until golden.

  4. Return meat to the pot. Add remaining ingredients, except for the cabbage, Swiss chard and tomato soup. Season well. (If using canned beans, do not add at this point.)

  5. Simmer covered for 1 hour over medium heat (do not boil), stirring every 15 minutes.

  6. Add remaining vegetables, prepared tomato soup, and canned beans, if using.

  7. Simmer for another 10-15 minutes, or until well combined and thickened.

  8. Serve soup with a grating of Parmesan and crusty bread on the side.

GOOD IDEA: For the most tender result, cook this soup in a pressure cooker on medium for 45 minutes. Add the tomato soup after pressure-cooking, as per the recipe above.

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