Recipe of the day: Meaty Minestrone soup

With every spoonful, enjoy a wholesome, filling meal that brings warmth and robust taste to your table.
Savour the comforting flavours of Meaty Minestrone Soup, a delicious blend of tender beef, colourful vegetables, and hearty beans simmered in a rich tomato broth.
This classic Italian-inspired soup is both nourishing and satisfying, perfect for chilly evenings or family gatherings.
Save time by swapping vegetables and beans for two packets of precut PnP minestrone mix.
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
- Glug olive oil blend
- Salt and milled pepper
- 1.2kg PnP beef marrow and stewing meat
- 2 onions, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 Tbsp (15ml) ground coriander
- 3 rosemary
- 1 cup whole dried red kidney beans, soaked
- 1 cup dried cow peas, soaked
- 1 can (400g) PnP Italian diced and peeled tomatoes
- 3 Tbsp (45ml) Worcestershire sauce
- ½ packet (250g) carrots, peeled and cubed
- ½ head green cabbage
- ½ packet (150g) Swiss chard
- 4 cups (1L) beef stock
- 6 cups (1.5L) water
- 1 packet (50g) PnP cream of tomato flavoured soup
- Parmesan, for serving
- Crusty bread, for serving
Method
- Heat oil in a large pot over high heat. Season the meat well.
- Brown meat and marrow bones in 2-3 batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Remove and set aside.
- Add another glug of oil, if needed, to the same pot and lower the heat slightly. Sauté onions for 8-10 minutes, or until golden.
- Return meat to the pot. Add remaining ingredients, except for the cabbage, Swiss chard and tomato soup. Season well. (If using canned beans, do not add at this point.)
- Simmer covered for 1 hour over medium heat (do not boil), stirring every 15 minutes.
- Add remaining vegetables, prepared tomato soup, and canned beans, if using.
- Simmer for another 10-15 minutes, or until well combined and thickened.
- Serve soup with a grating of Parmesan and crusty bread on the side.
GOOD IDEA: For the most tender result, cook this soup in a pressure cooker on medium for 45 minutes. Add the tomato soup after pressure-cooking, as per the recipe above.
-Recipe supplied by: Pnp.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Meaty Minestrone soup
Savour the comforting flavours of Meaty Minestrone Soup, a delicious blend of tender beef, colourful vegetables, and hearty beans simmered in a rich tomato broth.
This classic Italian-inspired soup is both nourishing and satisfying, perfect for chilly evenings or family gatherings.
Ingredients
- Glug olive oil blend
- Salt and milled pepper
- 1.2kg PnP beef marrow and stewing meat
- 2 onions, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 Tbsp (15ml) ground coriander
- 3 rosemary
- 1 cup whole dried red kidney beans, soaked
- 1 cup dried cow peas, soaked
- 1 can (400g) PnP Italian diced and peeled tomatoes
- 3 Tbsp (45ml) Worcestershire sauce
- ½ packet (250g) carrots, peeled and cubed
- ½ head green cabbage
- ½ packet (150g) Swiss chard
- 4 cups (1L) beef stock
- 6 cups (1.5L) water
- 1 packet (50g) PnP cream of tomato flavoured soup
- Parmesan, for serving
- Crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large pot over high heat. Season the meat well.
- Brown meat and marrow bones in 2-3 batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Remove and set aside.
- Add another glug of oil, if needed, to the same pot and lower the heat slightly. Sauté onions for 8-10 minutes, or until golden.
- Return meat to the pot. Add remaining ingredients, except for the cabbage, Swiss chard and tomato soup. Season well. (If using canned beans, do not add at this point.)
- Simmer covered for 1 hour over medium heat (do not boil), stirring every 15 minutes.
- Add remaining vegetables, prepared tomato soup, and canned beans, if using.
- Simmer for another 10-15 minutes, or until well combined and thickened.
- Serve soup with a grating of Parmesan and crusty bread on the side.
GOOD IDEA: For the most tender result, cook this soup in a pressure cooker on medium for 45 minutes. Add the tomato soup after pressure-cooking, as per the recipe above.
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