Recipe of the day: Egg and ratatouille bake

This delightful one-pan dish is perfect for feeding a hungry family with minimal effort.

Bursting with fresh, seasonal ingredients, the egg and ratatouille bake combines vibrant vegetables, tender proteins, and aromatic herbs, all cooked together to create a harmonious blend of flavours.

The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity; everything is prepared in just one pan, making cleanup a breeze.

Whether it’s enjoyed during a cosy weeknight dinner or a lively weekend gathering, this recipe not only satisfies appetites but also brings everyone together around the table.

Enjoy the warmth and togetherness that this dish creates!

Serves: 4 – 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil

2 large peppers, deseeded and chopped

2 baby marrows, chopped

1 brinjal, chopped

1 small red onion, halved and sliced

5ml (1 tsp) mixed dried herbs

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper, to taste

400g tomato pasta sauce

100g red pesto

4-6 eggs

10 green olives, no pips

100g crumbled feta

Fresh herbs, chopped to garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 200°. Place all the vegetables in a casserole dish and drizzle with olive oil, mixed dried herbs, and garlic. Season well. Bake in preheated oven until the vegetables are soft and slightly charred, about 15-20 minutes. Add the pasta sauce and pesto and cook until heated through. Using the back of a spoon, make an indentation in the vegetables and crack an egg into each indentation. Bake uncovered until the eggs are cooked to your liking, about 5-8 minutes. Garnish with feta, olives, and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.

Supplied by: SA Poultry