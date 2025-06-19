Recipes

Recipe of the day: Egg and ratatouille bake

19 June 2025

This delightful one-pan dish is perfect for feeding a hungry family with minimal effort.

Egg and ratatouille bake

Egg and ratatouille bake. Picture: iStock

Bursting with fresh, seasonal ingredients, the egg and ratatouille bake combines vibrant vegetables, tender proteins, and aromatic herbs, all cooked together to create a harmonious blend of flavours.

The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity; everything is prepared in just one pan, making cleanup a breeze.

Whether it’s enjoyed during a cosy weeknight dinner or a lively weekend gathering, this recipe not only satisfies appetites but also brings everyone together around the table.

Enjoy the warmth and togetherness that this dish creates!

Serves: 4 – 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
  • 2 large peppers, deseeded and chopped
  • 2 baby marrows, chopped
  • 1 brinjal, chopped
  • 1 small red onion, halved and sliced
  • 5ml (1 tsp) mixed dried herbs
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 400g tomato pasta sauce
  • 100g red pesto
  • 4-6 eggs
  • 10 green olives, no pips
  • 100g crumbled feta
  • Fresh herbs, chopped to garnish

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°. Place all the vegetables in a casserole dish and drizzle with olive oil, mixed dried herbs, and garlic. Season well.
  2. Bake in preheated oven until the vegetables are soft and slightly charred, about 15-20 minutes. Add the pasta sauce and pesto and cook until heated through.
  3. Using the back of a spoon, make an indentation in the vegetables and crack an egg into each indentation.
  4. Bake uncovered until the eggs are cooked to your liking, about 5-8 minutes. Garnish with feta, olives, and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.

Supplied by: SA Poultry

