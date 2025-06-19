Recipe of the day: Egg and ratatouille bake

This delightful one-pan dish is perfect for feeding a hungry family with minimal effort.
Egg and ratatouille bake. Picture: iStock
Bursting with fresh, seasonal ingredients, the egg and ratatouille bake combines vibrant vegetables, tender proteins, and aromatic herbs, all cooked together to create a harmonious blend of flavours.
The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity; everything is prepared in just one pan, making cleanup a breeze.
Whether it’s enjoyed during a cosy weeknight dinner or a lively weekend gathering, this recipe not only satisfies appetites but also brings everyone together around the table.
Enjoy the warmth and togetherness that this dish creates!
Serves: 4 – 6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
- 2 large peppers, deseeded and chopped
- 2 baby marrows, chopped
- 1 brinjal, chopped
- 1 small red onion, halved and sliced
- 5ml (1 tsp) mixed dried herbs
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 400g tomato pasta sauce
- 100g red pesto
- 4-6 eggs
- 10 green olives, no pips
- 100g crumbled feta
- Fresh herbs, chopped to garnish
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200°. Place all the vegetables in a casserole dish and drizzle with olive oil, mixed dried herbs, and garlic. Season well.
- Bake in preheated oven until the vegetables are soft and slightly charred, about 15-20 minutes. Add the pasta sauce and pesto and cook until heated through.
- Using the back of a spoon, make an indentation in the vegetables and crack an egg into each indentation.
- Bake uncovered until the eggs are cooked to your liking, about 5-8 minutes. Garnish with feta, olives, and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.
Supplied by: SA Poultry
