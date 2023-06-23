Recipe of the day: Healthy low-calorie homemade KFC Zinger Sliders

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Let’s face it, no one really feels like cooking on a Friday evening after a long week of work, which is why we often stop at our favourite fast-food chain to grab dinner on the way home.

But, whether you are trying to save money, or just eat healthier, that doesn’t mean that takeaway Friday has to be something of the past. These homemade KFZ Zinger Sliders are not only healthier than their fast-food counterpart, but you can also make more of them for a lot less money.

Homemade KFC Zinger Sliders

Ingredients

Chicken

475g chicken breast

Salt, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper (optional)

50g cornflakes (crushed)

2 eggs (mixed – not all of it is used)

Mini flat breads

120g plain flour

100g low fat Greek yoghurt

1 ½ tsp baking powder

Salt

Zinger sauce

75g low fat Greek yoghurt

1 tsp paprika

Sriracha

Method

To make the chicken

Season your chicken strips with your spices. If you don’t like hot foods, leave out the cayenne pepper. Add a dash of the same spices to your cornflakes and crush into smaller pieces. Dip each piece of chicken in the egg mixture and coat them in the cornflakes, which will make the chicken super crunchy. Spray your crumbed chicken pieces with baking spray or cooking oil and bake them in the oven at 200°C for 20–25 minutes. You can also cook your chicken in the air fryer at 190°C for 16–18 minutes.

To make the mini flat breads

Mix all the ingredients together and mix it with your hands to form a dough ball and then roll it out on a floured surface. Use a small bowl to cut out 5 mini flat breads. Cook each flat bread on medium heat for 2 minutes per side

To make the Zinger sauce

Mix together the low fat yoghurt, paprika and a squirt of sriracha sauce.

To assemble your KFC Zinger Sliders, fill each slider with lettuce evenly distributed, add your chicken, pour over your sauce and enjoy.

*This recipe was found on Instagram and was created by @_aussiefitness